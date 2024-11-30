Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
65 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4 & DS80QY 3.1.3 channel soundbar

65 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4 & DS80QY 3.1.3 channel soundbar

OLED65G45LW.DS80QY

65 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4 & DS80QY 3.1.3 channel soundbar

Belangrijkste specs

Aantal kanalen

3.1.3

Output Power

480 W

Dolby Atmos

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

IMAX Enhanced

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

Main

1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Music

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice Pro

Ja

Sports

Ja

Game

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI In

1

HDMI Uit

1

Bluetooth Versie

5

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

Wi-Fi

Ja

Wireless Rear Ready

Ja

USB

1

Werkt met Alexa

Ja

Spotify Connect

Ja

Tidal Connect

Ja

AirPlay 2

Ja

Werkt met Google Assistant

Ja

Chromecast

Ja

Optisch

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Ja

Pass-through (4K)

Ja

VRR / ALLM

Ja

120Hz

Ja

HDR10

Ja

Dolby Vision

Ja

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

GENERAL

Aantal kanalen

3.1.3

Aantal Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

480 W

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

IMAX Enhanced

Ja

AAC

Ja

AAC+

Ja

MQA

Ja

GEMAK

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

DIMENSIES (WXHXD)

Main

1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

GEWICHT

Main

4,5 kg

Subwoofer

10,0 kg

Bruto Gewicht

18,7 kg

ACCESSOIRE

Garantiebewijs

Ja

Optische Kabel

Ja

HDMI kabel

Ja

Muurbeugel

Ja

Remote Control

Ja

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0,5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0,5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(DS80QY)
extensie
WEB INFO(DS80QY)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Belangrijkste specs

Schermtype

4K OLED

Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 100Hz

Kleurengamma

OLED Color

Beeld processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

Ja

Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

Ja

Audio-vermogen

60W

Luidsprekersysteem

4.2 Kanaal

Dolby Atmos

Ja

TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

1 441 x 826 x 24,3

TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

23,8

BEELD (DISPLAY)

Schermtype

4K OLED

Schermresolutie

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 100Hz

Kleurengamma

OLED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING)

Beeld processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selectie

Ja (SDR/HDR)

AI Helderheidsregeling

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

Dimming Technologie

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Beeldmodus

10 modi (Gepersonaliseerde Picture Wizard, Levendig, Standaard, APS (automatische energiebesparing), Film, Sport, Games, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Heldere kamer) , (ISF) Expert (Donkere kamer))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

Ja

Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

Ja

HGIG Modus

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja (tot 144Hz)

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

Hoog contrast

Ja

Grijswaarden

Ja

Kleuren omkeren

Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

1 441 x 826 x 24,3

TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

1 441 x 910 x 263

Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

1 600 x 970 x 172

TV-standaard (BxD mm)

485 x 263

TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

23,8

TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

29,1

Gewicht verpakking (kg)

35,9

VESA-montage (BxH mm)

300 x 300

BARCODE

BARCODE

8806096014455

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ja

AI Geluid

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ja (AI Voice Remastering)

Geschikt voor WiSA

Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ja (2-Way Playback)

Audio-vermogen

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ja

Audio-formaten

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)

Luidsprekerrichting

Neerwaarts

Luidsprekersysteem

4.2 Kanaal

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Ondersteuning

Ja (v 5.1)

Ethernet Ingang

1x

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

1x

CI ingang

1x

HDMI Ingang

4x (ondersteunt 4K 120Hz, xRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 poort))

RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

2x

USB Ingang

3x (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Werkt met Apple Airplay2

Ja

Besturingssysteem (OS)

webOS 24

Gezinsinstellingen

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Geschikt voor USB Camera

Ja

Always Ready

Ja

Amazon Alexa

Ja (Ingebouwd)

Volledige webbrowser

Ja

Handsfree spraakbediening

Ja

Intelligente spraakherkenning

Ja

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote afstandsbediening

Meegeleverd

Multi View

Ja (maximaal 4 weergaven)

Smartphone Remote App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

STROOM

Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Stand-by stroomverbruik

Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

Afstandsbediening

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster-kabel

Ja

Stroomkabel

Ja (bijgevoegd)

Batterijen voor afstandsbediening

Ja (AA 2x)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
Dismantling information(OLED65G45LW)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65G45LW)
extensie
Product information sheet (OLED65G45LW)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65G45LW)
extensie
WEB INFO(OLED65G45LW)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

