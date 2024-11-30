We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Geniet van echt kijkplezier met LG IPS Personal Smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
27
-
Design scherm
CINEMA SCREEN Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Full HD
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Nee
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja, to be confirmed: Ziggo & UPC
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Full Webbrowser
Ja
-
Social Center
Ja
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Ready
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Ja
-
External Device App Download
Ja
NETWERK
-
WiFi Ready / ingebouwd
Ingebouwd
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
WiDi & Miracast
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Nee
-
DVR Ready
Nee
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
0
-
USB
0
-
Headphone out
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
Nee
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
0
-
HDMI
2 (V, 1.4)
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
-
USB
2
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ready
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Ready
ECO
-
Smart Energy saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
30W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energie verbruik)
44 kWh/Annum
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.4W
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
72
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
