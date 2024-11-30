We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
70'' (177 cm) | UHD TV 4K | HDR Pro | IPS Display | Ultra Slim design | webOS 3.0 smart TV | Local Dimming
70'' (177 cm) | UHD TV 4K | HDR Pro | IPS Display | Ultra Slim design | webOS 3.0 smart TV | Local Dimming
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
UHD TV 4K
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
70"
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
177
-
Design scherm
Metallic Design
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
4K UHD 3840*2160
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
Edge lit
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
-
PMI
1700
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Versie webOS
3.0
-
Skype
Nee
SMARTSHARE
-
WiFi
Ja
-
WiFi Direct
802.11.ac
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Ja
-
DVR Ready
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
3 (1 *USB 3.0)
-
Headphone out
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Magic Remote
Ja
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Voeding
100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
134
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.5
AFMETINGEN MM BXHXD
-
Afmetingen met doos
1714*1072*175
-
Set zonder voet
1572*909*59.7
-
Set met voet
1572*971*282
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente