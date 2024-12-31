Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
17" Draadloos/Bedraad Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

17" Draadloos/Bedraad Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

17HK701G-WA

17" Draadloos/Bedraad Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

17HK701G-WA
Alle specificaties

SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT

  • TFT Type

    A-Si

  • Scintillator

    Csi

  • Number of Pixels

    3072 x 3072

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

    445 x 445 mm

  • TFT Active Area(mm)

    430.08 × 430.08 mm

  • X-ray sensitive Pixel

    3072 x 3072

  • X-ray sensitive Area(mm)

    430.08 x 430.08 mm

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Input

    DC24V/2.1A

  • Power consumption

    Typ. 19.0W (No Charging),
    30.5W (with Charging)

  • Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)

    3.4kg

  • Maximum Load Weight

    Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg
    Local (Point Load) : 100kg

  • Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)

    8sec/11 sec (Ethernet / WLAN)

  • Full Image(Raw Image) (Typ.)

    Wired 2 sec/Wireless 2.5 sec (Typ)

  • Image-lag (Typ.)

    0.023%

  • MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

    89%

  • MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 1lp/mm

    74%

  • MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 2lp/mm

    47%

  • MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 3lp/mm

    29%

  • DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

    72%

  • DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

    67%

  • DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 1lp/mm

    61%

  • DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 2lp/mm

    49%

  • DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 3lp/mm

    28%

  • Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

    Typ. 900 / Yes

  • Degradation - Expected lifetime (Gy)

    100 Gy

  • Degradation - Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'

    20%

  • Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)

    3.57 lp/mm

  • A/D Conversion

    16 bit

  • Data Output

    16 bit

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    Yes

  • X-ray generator voltage range

    40 to 150kVp

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • WLAN

    IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

  • Wired Communication

    Yes

  • Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)

    Yes (Magnetic)

  • X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

    Standard: 500 (~4000)

  • Shock monitoring

    Yes

CONTROL BOX

  • Power Input

    AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

  • Power Output

    DC24V / 2.1A

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m, White

  • Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

    125 x 255 x 109.8 mm

  • weight(kg)

    1.3kg

MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)

  • Length

    7m

BATTERY

  • Type

    Detachable

  • Nominal Capacity

    30Wh (7.5V, 4000mAh)

  • Nominal Voltage

    7.5V

  • Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

    204.6 x 110.5 x 7.8

  • weight(g)

    229.86

  • Operation Time

    Typ. 240 shots / 6.0 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)

  • Battery duration in standby status

    Typ. 13 hrs

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Input voltage

    19V

  • Output voltage

    8.7V

  • Charging Time

    3 Hours

  • Slot Q'ty

    3

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

    125 x 255.5 x 90.5mm

  • weight(kg)

    0.9kg

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

  • Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

    134 x 59.8 x 31 mm

  • DC Cable length

    1,500 mm

  • AC Power Cord

    Yes

  • Input

    100 ~ 240VAC

  • Output

    19V/3.42A

  • Weight(kg)

    0.335 kg

ENVIRONMETAL

  • Storage - Temperature

    -20 to 60 ℃

  • Storage - Humidity

    Less than 90% RH, No condensation

  • Storage - Pressure

    50 ~ 106 kPa

  • Storage - Attitude

    Less than 12,192 m

  • Operating - Temperature

    10 to 35 ℃

  • Operating - Humidity

    Less than 80% RH, No condensation

  • Operating - Pressure

    70 ~ 106 kPa

  • Operating - Attitude

    Less than 5000 m

WATERTIGHTNESS

  • Watertightness

    IP41

  • Cleaning and desinfecting products

    Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

  • Anti-Bacteria

    JIS Z 2801 0.99%

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    36 Month

ACCESSORIES

  • CD

    Manual, Calibration SW

  • Cable

    Power cord, Manin Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

  • Other

    Book Manual, Outgonig Inspection sheet

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

