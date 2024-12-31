We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17" Draadloos/Bedraad Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)
17" Draadloos/Bedraad Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)
Alle specificaties
SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT
-
TFT Type
A-Si
-
Scintillator
Csi
-
Number of Pixels
3072 x 3072
-
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
-
TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
445 x 445 mm
-
TFT Active Area(mm)
430.08 × 430.08 mm
-
X-ray sensitive Pixel
3072 x 3072
-
X-ray sensitive Area(mm)
430.08 x 430.08 mm
-
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Input
DC24V/2.1A
-
Power consumption
Typ. 19.0W (No Charging),
30.5W (with Charging)
-
Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)
3.4kg
-
Maximum Load Weight
Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg
Local (Point Load) : 100kg
-
Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)
8sec/11 sec (Ethernet / WLAN)
-
Full Image(Raw Image) (Typ.)
Wired 2 sec/Wireless 2.5 sec (Typ)
-
Image-lag (Typ.)
0.023%
-
MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
89%
-
MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 1lp/mm
74%
-
MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 2lp/mm
47%
-
MTF (Typ.) - MTF @ 3lp/mm
29%
-
DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
72%
-
DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
67%
-
DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 1lp/mm
61%
-
DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 2lp/mm
49%
-
DQE (Typ) - DQE @ 3lp/mm
28%
-
Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
Typ. 900 / Yes
-
Degradation - Expected lifetime (Gy)
100 Gy
-
Degradation - Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'
20%
-
Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)
3.57 lp/mm
-
A/D Conversion
16 bit
-
Data Output
16 bit
-
Auto Exposure Detection
Yes
-
X-ray generator voltage range
40 to 150kVp
-
Unit Interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Power unit interface
Connect to Control Box
-
WLAN
IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz
-
Wired Communication
Yes
-
Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)
Yes (Magnetic)
-
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
Standard: 500 (~4000)
-
Shock monitoring
Yes
CONTROL BOX
-
Power Input
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
-
Power Output
DC24V / 2.1A
-
AC Power Cord
1.5m, White
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
125 x 255 x 109.8 mm
-
weight(kg)
1.3kg
MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)
-
Length
7m
BATTERY
-
Type
Detachable
-
Nominal Capacity
30Wh (7.5V, 4000mAh)
-
Nominal Voltage
7.5V
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
204.6 x 110.5 x 7.8
-
weight(g)
229.86
-
Operation Time
Typ. 240 shots / 6.0 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)
-
Battery duration in standby status
Typ. 13 hrs
BATTERY CHARGER
-
Input voltage
19V
-
Output voltage
8.7V
-
Charging Time
3 Hours
-
Slot Q'ty
3
-
Bundle battery Q'ty
2
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
125 x 255.5 x 90.5mm
-
weight(kg)
0.9kg
AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
134 x 59.8 x 31 mm
-
DC Cable length
1,500 mm
-
AC Power Cord
Yes
-
Input
100 ~ 240VAC
-
Output
19V/3.42A
-
Weight(kg)
0.335 kg
ENVIRONMETAL
-
Storage - Temperature
-20 to 60 ℃
-
Storage - Humidity
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
-
Storage - Pressure
50 ~ 106 kPa
-
Storage - Attitude
Less than 12,192 m
-
Operating - Temperature
10 to 35 ℃
-
Operating - Humidity
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
-
Operating - Pressure
70 ~ 106 kPa
-
Operating - Attitude
Less than 5000 m
WATERTIGHTNESS
-
Watertightness
IP41
-
Cleaning and desinfecting products
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
-
Anti-Bacteria
JIS Z 2801 0.99%
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
36 Month
ACCESSORIES
-
CD
Manual, Calibration SW
-
Cable
Power cord, Manin Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
-
Other
Book Manual, Outgonig Inspection sheet
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente