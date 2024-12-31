We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19 Inch medische monitor 1280 x 1024
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Beeldscherm Afmeting
19 Inch
-
Resolutie
1280 x 1024
-
Paneel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Helderheid (Standaard)
330 cd/m²
-
Kleurweergave
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio (Standaard)
900:1
-
Responsetijd
5ms
-
Beeldscherm Coating
Anti-Glans H3
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja (v1.4)
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
DP versie
1
-
USB Aansluiting
Ja
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Picture Mode
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Helderheid stabilisatie
Ja
-
Slimme energie besparing
Ja
ECO
-
Type Voeding
Ingebouwd
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Energieverbruik
50W
PLAATSING
-
Standaard verstelbaarheid
Kantel/Hoogte/Zwengel/Draaien
-
Muurbevesteging
100 x 100
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met voet (W x H x D)
410 x 389,3 x 249,5 mm
-
Afmetingen zonder voet (W x H x D)
410 x 343,8 x 57,6 mm
-
Afmetingen Verpakking (W x H x D)
475 x 504 x 199 mm
-
Gewicht met voet
5,1 kg
-
Gewicht zonder voet
2,9 kg
-
Gewicht verpakking
7,4 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
