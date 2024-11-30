27" 8MP Chirurgische monitor

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27 IPS 8MP Premium UHD

27 IPS 8MP Premium UHD

De gedetailleerde beeldkwaliteit van de chirurgische LG-monitor voldoet aan de vereisten van operatiekamers. De chirurgische LG-monitor met zijn IPS-display van 27 inch en 8MP verhoogt werkefficiëntie, niet alleen door de mogelijkheid van gedetailleerde observatie, maar ook door de weergave van meervoudige beeldtoepassingen.

IPS en sRGB meer dan 99 %+ DIEPROOD

IPS en sRGB meer dan 99 %+ DIEPROOD

De chirurgische LG-monitor biedt helderheid en sRGB van meer dan 99% zodat nauwkeurige kleurweergave in de operatiekamer verzekerd is. Bovendien verzekert de chirurgische LG-monitor door de toevoeging van dieprode kleur aan het spectrum kleurnuances van het rode spectrum.
DICOM deel 14 en helderheidsstabilisatie

DICOM deel 14 en helderheidsstabilisatie

De chirurgische LG-monitor meet heel precies en stelt elke grijswaarde zorgvuldig in. Dit zorgt ervoor dat de monitor voldoet aan DICOM deel 14 met gegarandeerde visuele precisie en consistentie. Bovendien bieden chirurgische LG-monitoren gestabiliseerde helderheidsinstellingen die zich snel aanpassen tijdens chirurgische ingrepen.

Dynamic Sync Modus en snelle reactietijd

Dynamic Sync Modus en snelle reactietijd

De chirurgische LG-monitor kan elk moment in realtime weergeven door de lage input lag. De LG-monitor biedt ook een snelle responstijd waardoor hij realtime informatie helder en zonder scherpteverlies door bewegende objecten weergeeft.
Stof- en waterdicht

Stof- en waterdicht

Het meervoudig gecoat glas van LG is zeer duurzaam en krasbestendig en beschermt het scherm tijdens chirurgische ingrepen. Het voorpaneel van de chirurgische LG-monitor heeft een IP35-beschermingsniveau en het achterpaneel heeft een IP32-niveau zodat het bestand is tegen water of vloeistoffen.


Antireflectie en optisch gelaagd glas

Antireflectie en optisch gelaagd glas

De chirurgische LG-monitor met optisch gelaagd glas vermindert de weerspiegeling tussen de glasplaat en het lcd scherm voor een hogere nauwkeurigheid. De hoge antireflectie zorgt voor een scherpere weergave voor de hoogste beeldkwaliteit. Nu kunt u nauwkeurig beoordelen met hoge leesbaarheid.
Printen

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Beschermings Glas(1.3t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

VERBINDING

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    JA

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    JA(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Onderdeel (Resolutie)

    NO

  • Samenstelling (Resolutie)

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    JA

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Helderheid Sensor

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • PIP

    JA

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • HW Calibration

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • Hot Key

    JA(2keys)

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    JA

  • Focus View

    NO

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Helderheid Stabilizatie

    JA

  • Pathology Mode

    NO

  • DICOM Compliant

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 100 & 100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

  • Machanical Power Switch

    JA

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    743 x 496 x 153

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    NO STAND

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    654.4 x 410.9 x 58

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    11.1

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    NO STAND

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    7.7

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    Wit / 1.5m

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • Qubyx

    NO

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • RoHS

    JA

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • KGMP

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    JA

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    JA

  • GMP

    JA

  • WEEE

    JA

  • MFDS

    JA

  • REACH

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

