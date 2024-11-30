We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Functies
Galerij
Specs
Recensies
Waar te koop
Ondersteuning
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente
27" 8MP Chirurgische monitor
27" 8MP Chirurgische monitor
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Beschermings Glas(1.3t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
800
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
10bit
VERBINDING
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
JA
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
JA(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Onderdeel (Resolutie)
NO
-
Samenstelling (Resolutie)
NO
-
HDMI
JA(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
RS-232
JA
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Helderheid Sensor
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
PIP
JA
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
HW Calibration
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Lighting
NO
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
Hot Key
JA(2keys)
-
Presence Sensor
NO
-
Front Sensor
NO
-
Color Temperature
6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
JA
-
Focus View
NO
-
Light Box Mode
NO
-
Helderheid Stabilizatie
JA
-
Pathology Mode
NO
-
DICOM Compliant
JA
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
NO
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x 100 & 100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
NO
-
Machanical Power Switch
JA
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
743 x 496 x 153
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
NO STAND
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
654.4 x 410.9 x 58
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
11.1
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
NO STAND
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
7.7
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 6.32A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
JA
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
Wit / 1.5m
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
NO
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
Qubyx
NO
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
RoHS
JA
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
IP35/IP32
-
Vandal-proof
IK06
-
KGMP
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
JA
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
JA
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
JA
-
FDA
Class I
-
ISO13485
JA
-
GMP
JA
-
WEEE
JA
-
MFDS
JA
-
REACH
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Lokaal zoeken
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente