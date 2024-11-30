We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31-inch 12MP Diagnostische monitor voor mammografie
31-inch 12MP Diagnostische monitor voor mammografie
Nauwkeurigheid
31-inch 12MP IPS-scherm
Zelfkalibratie met frontsensor
Efficiëntie
Focus View,
PBP & Dual Controller
Gemak
6 sneltoetsen
Ergonomisch ontwerp
Nauwkeurige beeldreproductie
Soepele en efficiënte workflow
Meer ergonomisch en comfortabel te beoordelen
Optimale leesomstandigheden
Dimverlichting en wandverlichting die gebruikers de mogelijkheid biedt om de beeldresultaten op het scherm comfortabel in de donkere kamer te bekijken
Intuïtieve controle
6 sneltoetsen die de gebruiker een intuïtieve bediening bieden, bestaande uit dimverlichting, wandverlichting, selecteer resolutie, aanwezigheidssensor, lichtbakmodus en beeldmodus
Gemakkelijk en comfortabel
One-Click-standaard met een ultralichte behuizing en aanpassing van de kanteling, hoogte en zwenking
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
31
-
Aspect Ratio
3:2
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
4200 x 2800
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
10bit
VERBINDING
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Onderdeel (Resolutie)
NO
-
Samenstelling (Resolutie)
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
JA
-
RS-232
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Helderheid Sensor
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
HW Calibration
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Lighting
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
Hot Key
JA(6keys)
-
Presence Sensor
JA
-
Front Sensor
JA
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Focus View
JA
-
Light Box Mode
JA
-
Helderheid Stabilizatie
JA
-
Pathology Mode
JA
-
DICOM Compliant
JA
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Machanical Power Switch
JA
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
999 x 337 x 644
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
704.7 x 662.6 x 280
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
704.7 x 499.5 x 83.2
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
21.5
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
14
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
10.7
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
24V, 7.5A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
NO
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Qubyx
JA
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
RoHS
JA
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
KGMP
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
JA
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
JA
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
JA
-
FDA
Class II
-
ISO13485
JA
-
GMP
JA
-
WEEE
JA
-
MFDS
JA
-
REACH
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Neem contact met ons op
