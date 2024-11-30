Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostische monitor

32HL512D-B

31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostische monitor

(0)

LG Medisch display

31.5" 8MP Diagnostische monitor

Geoptimaliseerde beeldkwaliteit voor diagnostische beelden

Accuraat beeld vanuit elke hoek

31.5" 8MP IPS-scherm

Accuraat beeld vanuit elke hoek

Het 31,5-inch 8MP IPS-display vergemakkelijkt de nauwkeurige diagnoses van medische beelden. Dankzij de brede kijkhoek van 178° kunnen patiënten en artsen nauwkeurig gereproduceerde beelden zien met minimale vervorming.
Compatibel met elk apparaat
Multi-resolutie modus

Compatibel met elk apparaat

De verbinding met de verschillende soorten apparaten is essentieel voor de diagnostische monitor. Dankzij de multi-resolutiemodus van de 32HL512D kunt u de resolutie van de monitor aanpassen om deze te optimaliseren voor het aangesloten apparaat.
Nauwkeurige kleurenreproductie
Klinische pathologiemodus

Nauwkeurige kleurenreproductie

Omdat de LG 32HL512D-monitor de klinische pathologiemodus gebruikt met verbeterde kleurenreproductie, kan hij beelden van de microscoop levendig leveren zonder kleurvervorming.
Duurzame beeldkwaliteit
Auto Luminance Calibration

Duurzame beeldkwaliteit

Ingebouwde Auto Luminance Calibration helpt de productiviteit en efficiëntie te verhogen. Het converteert automatisch de medische beelden naar meer geschikte beelden om een exacte diagnose te stellen.

Verhoogt efficiëntie en gemak

Meerdere signalen op een scherm

PBP en Dual Controller

Meerdere signalen op een scherm

PBP (Picture By Picture) met dubbele controller, bediening van meerdere apparaten die op één scherm zijn aangesloten met één toetsenbord of muis, helpt bij het vergroten van het gebruikscomfort. U kunt meerdere informatie tegelijkertijd op één scherm bekijken.
Ontworpen voor Comfort en Onderdompeling
Ergonomisch ontwerp

Ontworpen voor Comfort en Onderdompeling

De ergonomische standaard, de tweerichtingsaanpassing en de smalle rand zorgen voor een geoptimaliseerde diagnostische werkruimte. Draai twee monitoren in portret en gebruik ze naast elkaar voor de ultieme leeservaring.
Printen

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti-Glare

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

VERBINDING

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Onderdeel (Resolutie)

    NO

  • Samenstelling (Resolutie)

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver2.0)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Helderheid Sensor

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • Hot Key

    NO

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    JA

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Helderheid Stabilizatie

    JA

  • Pathology Mode

    JA

  • DICOM Compliant

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtueel Randloos Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

  • Machanical Power Switch

    NO

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    11.4

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    7

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    5.6

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    JA

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • RoHS

    JA

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    JA

  • GMP

    JA

  • WEEE

    JA

  • MFDS

    JA

  • REACH

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

