Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 31.5" 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor

32HL714S-W

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor

(0)
Vooraanzicht
Printen

Alle specificaties

BEELDSCHERM

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Helderheid (Typ.)

    800cd/m²

  • Kleurbereik in bit

    10bit

  • Kleurruimte

    sRGB 115%(Dedeeltelijk),
    sRGB Over 99%(Geheel)

  • Contrastverhouding (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Paneeltype

    IPS

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Reactietijd (GTG)

    14ms (Instelling-uit), 5ms (Instelling op Sneller)

  • grootte (Inch)

    31.5

  • Scherm coating

    Beschermend glas (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178°(Links/Rechts), 178°(Op/Neer)

FUNCTIES

  • Sneltoetsen

    Ja (2Toetsen)

  • Helderheidstabilisatie

    Ja

  • Automatische helderheidsensor

    Nee

  • Aanwezigheid sensor

    Nee

  • Zwartstabilisatie

    Ja

  • Hardware kalibratie

    Ja (True Color Pro)

  • DICOM gecertificeerd

    Ja

  • kleurtemparatuur

    6500K/7500K/9300K
    Handmatig (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HDR Effect

    Ja

  • PBP

    Ja (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)

  • PIP

    Ja

  • Multi-resolutie modus

    Nee

  • Pathologie modus

    Nee

  • Leesmodus

    Nee

  • Rotatie en spiegeling modus

    Ja

  • Focus Modus

    Nee

  • Light Box Modus

    Ja

  • Slimme energieverbruik

    Ja

  • Gebruiker instellingen

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

APPLICATIES

  • Dual Controller

    Nee

  • Qubyx

    Nee

  • True Color Pro

    Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • SDI

    Ja (12G INx1/OUTx1,Single, 2SI, Square, SFP)

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • DVI

    Ja (1In / 1Out)

  • HDMI

    Ja (1ea)

  • Composite

    Nee

  • S-Video

    Nee

  • Component

    Nee

  • RS-232

    Ja (1ea)

  • USB Downstream

    Ja (1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream

    Ja (1ea/ver2.0)

VERBRUIK

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    24V, 7.5A

  • Energieverbruik (DC uit)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • Energieverbruik (Max.)

    180W

  • Type adapter

    Externe adapter

MECHANISCHE EIGENSCHAPPEN

  • Randloos design

    Normaal

  • Aanpasmogelijkheden voet

    Geen voet

  • Hoogte laagste stand

    Geen voet

  • Hoogte bereik

    Geen voet

  • Meganisch schakelaar

    Ja

  • OneClick Stand

    Geen voet

  • Roteerbaar

    Geen voet

  • Draaien

    Geen voet

  • Kantelen

    Geen voet

  • Muurbevestiging

    200 x 100mm/100 x 100mm

AFMETINGEN

  • Afmetingen verpakking (B x L x H)

    883 x 599 x 200 mm

  • Afmetingen met voet (B x L x H)

    Geen voet

  • Afmetingen zonder voet (B x L x H)

    764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    216EA/405EA/495EA

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    18.5kg (40.8lb)

  • Gewicht met voet

    Geen voet

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    13.5kg (29.8lb)

MEDISCHE STANDAARDEN

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    Ja

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    Ja

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Ja

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Ja

  • cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 Nee. 60601-1)

    Ja

  • FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

    Ja

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    Ja

  • GMP

    Ja

  • KGMP

    Ja

  • KC

    Nee

  • RoHS

    Ja

  • REACH

    Ja

  • WEEE

    Ja

  • MFDS

    Ja

  • IP (Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • Display Port

    JA

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Power Cord

    Ja

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 