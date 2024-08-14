We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Story
REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-01-Story-02-We-are-What-LG-Desktop
In our efforts to save nature, we created the best Inverter Linear Compressor refrigerator. With LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling⁺™ technology, NatureFRESH™ keeps foods naturally fresh through precise temperature control.
* Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method, measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL (±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S (±0.5℃), and Top Freezer B606S (±1.0℃).
** Based on UL tests comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ for LGE Non-DoorCooling⁺™ and DoorCooling⁺™B607S models, using the LG internal test method.
EAT FRESHNESS
Delight Your Senses
No matter how hungry you are, you can satisfy all your senses by savoring the natural freshness of foods. See how the freshness can titillate your senses below.
REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-01-Story-06-Change-Your-Lifestyle-Desktop
REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-01-Story-08-Its-All-in-LG-Desktop