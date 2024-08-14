Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Usage

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-01-Intro-Desktop

Revitalizing Various Food Ingredients

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-02-1-Food-Ingredients-Desktop

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-02-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop

LINEARCooling™ & DoorCooling⁺™

LINEARCooling™ controls temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃. DoorCooling⁺™makes the inside temperature more stable and cools 35%* quicker than conventional cooling systems.

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-02-3-Fresh-0-Zone-Desktop

Fresh 0 Zone

Fresh 0 Zone is controlled at a temperature close to 0℃, and it helps you start cooking without time-consuming thawing.

* Based on UL tests comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ for LGE Non-DoorCooling⁺™ and DoorCooling⁺™B607S models, using the LG internal test method.

One Easy Way

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-03-2-Quick-Easy-Access-Desktop

Quick & Easy Access

For those who open their refrigerator doors often, Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite beverages and snacks. It keeps your refrigerator organized while lowering cold air loss up to 41%*.

* Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, using the LG internal test method, percentage reduction in air exchange rate was measured when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to typical fridge doors for 10 seconds. Results may vary by model and duration of door being open.

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-05-DOES-IT-ALL-Desktop

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 