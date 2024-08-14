We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tips
How the Airflow Workto Keep Freshness
LINEARCooling™ provides cooler air faster than any other system. DoorCooling⁺™ protects against air flow loss due to temperature loss that occurs whenever the refrigerator door is open.
When you open the door, cool air starts moving from one side to another. Make room in the upper chamber's center space to keep cold air away from cold-sensitive foods like eggs and vegetables.
How to Store Specific Foods
About a spoilage issue of meat, lightly apply cooking oil on the meat surface and store on the lower shelves. This can be stored for a little longer by delaying oxidation.
If there is dirt on vegetables or fruits, there may be germs or microorganisms left on them. Unwashed fruits and vegetables should be kept separate. Raw vegetables can be wrapped in newspaper and kept in Fresh Zone.
Wrap in tin foil. This allows ethylene (a ripening agent) to be released so your stalks last longer.
Keep Your Fridge Organized and Clean
Regular refrigerator cleaning is important for your health. Please keep clean with regular cleanings. Turn off the power first, remove all food, then clean with a clean cloth or wet dishtowel. Make sure to remove any residues and garbage inside the refrigerator.
Lower Shelves & Upper Shelves
Items that need to be cooked at higher temperatures (like raw chicken) should be kept on the bottom shelves. You can also keep your ready-to-eat meals and leftovers on the top shelves for quick and convenient access.
Fridge Doors
Mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish bottled water, soda, juice all do best in the fridge doors. The doors are the warmest area of the fridge and should be reserved for foods that are most resistant to spoiling.