Tips

How the Airflow Workto Keep Freshness

LINEARCooling™ provides cooler air faster than any other system. DoorCooling⁺™ protects against air flow loss due to temperature loss that occurs whenever the refrigerator door is open.

 

When you open the door, cool air starts moving from one side to another. Make room in the upper chamber's center space to keep cold air away from cold-sensitive foods like eggs and vegetables.

How to Store Specific Foods

 

About a spoilage issue of meat, lightly apply cooking oil on the meat surface and store on the lower shelves. This can be stored for a little longer by delaying oxidation.

If there is dirt on vegetables or fruits, there may be germs or microorganisms left on them. Unwashed fruits and vegetables should be kept separate. Raw vegetables can be wrapped in newspaper and kept in Fresh Zone.

Wrap in a plastic bag. Wash them with cold water just before eating.

Keep dry (and don’t wash until you eat them). Avoiding moisture prevents mold growth.

Store in a mesh bag. The oxygen circulation allows citrus to last longer.

Wash away soil and dirt with running water and dry. Store in a sealed bag.

After washing and drying, cover with plastic wrap, one by one.

Store in a sealed bag. This reduces oxygen flow and retains nutritional value.

Wrap in tin foil. This allows ethylene (a ripening agent) to be released so your stalks last longer.

Keep upright in a glass of water. This keeps the bunch fresh and hydrated longer.

Store in a paper bag. Brown paper absorbs excess moisture, keeping mushrooms fresh longer.

Store in a sealed bag. Keeping them dry prevents your peppers from turning soft, slimy, or moldy.

Keep in the freezer. It will spoil more quickly due to its wide area of contact with oxygen.

Gut fish before storing. Wrap in a plastic bag, one by one, to prevent contact with oxygen.

Keep Your Fridge Organized and Clean

Regular refrigerator cleaning is important for your health. Please keep clean with regular cleanings. Turn off the power first, remove all food, then clean with a clean cloth or wet dishtowel. Make sure to remove any residues and garbage inside the refrigerator.

Lower Shelves & Upper Shelves

Items that need to be cooked at higher temperatures (like raw chicken) should be kept on the bottom shelves. You can also keep your ready-to-eat meals and leftovers on the top shelves for quick and convenient access.

Label It

Finding expired foods is not fun. Please manage the middle shelf by using labels so you can be sure about what's safe to eat.

Fridge Doors

Mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish bottled water, soda, juice all do best in the fridge doors. The doors are the warmest area of the fridge and should be reserved for foods that are most resistant to spoiling.

Baking Soda

Take a box, fill it with baking soda, and place it in a corner of your refrigerator. The powder will absorb odors and eliminate smells after a while. Make sure to replace the box every 3 months.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 