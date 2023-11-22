About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
lg-business_home-energy-package_key-visual_w

Home Energy Package

A sua solução integrada de energia gera, economiza e consome energia eficientemente

Maximize a eficiência da energia solar e a sua casa

O LG Energy Storage System (ESS) constitui a maneira mais fácil e eficiente de armazenar e gerir a sua casa. Mantém o excesso de energia que os seus painéis solares geram para que possa economizar energia enquanto poupa na sua conta de eletricidade. O LG ESS também é altamente eficiente, exigindo uma conversão de energia de duas etapas em vez de três como a maioria dos sistemas. Irá economizar mais energia e evitar custos de instalação adicionais.

A solução dispõe também de uma conexão trifásica que evita desequilibrios de potência e de sobrecarga, para que tenha um fornecimento constante de energia, tanto de dia como de noite.

Mantenha a sua casa quente e confortável

A Bomba de Calor Ar-Água da LG enche o seu depósito de água quente com a energia excedente do Sistema de Armazenamento de Energia. Geralmente, apenas 25% da energia necessária é de natureza elétrica. Os 75% restantes provêm do calor natural do ar. Este sistema é até quatro vezes mais eficaz que um sistema de aquecimento de água convencional.

A sua saída de baixo ruído e design flexível tornam a solução ideial para manter a sua casa à temperatura ideal durante todo o ano.

Armazene energia de forma inteligente

Aproveite a energia solar que cria e armazene-a de forma inteligente. O LG Home Energy System armazena eletricidade de forma mais eficiente do que muitos outros sistemas. Experimente a liberdade de usar a sua própria eletricidade de dia ou de noite.

Armazene energia de forma inteligente1

LG Home Energy Package

Veja como funciona:

LG Home Energy Package

Veja como funciona:

LG Home Energy Package

Veja como funciona:

Parceiros

font color=''#a50034''Pacote integrado/fontbrbrA solução “All-in-one”1
font color=''#a50034''Compatibilidade de confiança/fontbrbrGarantido e sem falhas1
<font color=&quot;#a50034&quot;>Uma marca de confiança</font><br><br>Suporte ao longo da vida1
font color=''#a50034''Pacote integrado/fontbrbrA solução “All-in-one”1
font color=''#a50034''Compatibilidade de confiança/fontbrbrGarantido e sem falhas1
font color=''#a50034''Uma marca de confiança/fontbrbrSuporte ao longo da vida1

Pacote integrado

 

A solução “All-in-one”

A solução LG de energia solar doméstica é completa e sem complicações.

Deixa de existir aquisição de componentes de diferentes fornecedores e a preocupação com problemas de compatibilidade.

A solução integrada LG é a escolha inteligente que lhe oferece qualidade e conforto.

Compatibilidade de confiança

 

Garantido e sem falhas

Todos os três produtos têm garantia até 25 anos para assegurar a total tranquilidade dos seus clientes.

O sistema é perfeitamente compatível com o design, para que os seus clientes aproveitem anos de uso com toda a confiança.

E se algo surgir, pode sempre contar com o suporte LG para resolver qualquer situação.

Pacote completo

 

O seu sucesso, o nosso apoio

Quando escolhe a LG obtém muito mais do que produtos energéticos premiados.

Oferecemos formação completa para a sua equipa de forma a assegurar que tem todas as ferramentas necessárias para desenvolver o seu trabalho.

Dono da casa

<font color=&quot;#a50034&quot;>Contas mais baixas</font><br><br>Salve o planeta, poupe dinheiro1
<font color=&quot;#a50034&quot;>Garantias mais longas</font><br><br>Qualidade com a qual pode contar1
<font color=&quot;#a50034&quot;>Uma marca de confiança</font><br><br>Suporte ao longo da vida1
font color=''#a50034''Contas mais baixas/fontbrbrSalve o planeta, poupe dinheiro1
font color=''#a50034''Garantias mais longas/fontbrbrQualidade com a qual pode contar1
font color=''#a50034''Uma marca de confiança/fontbrbrSuporte ao longo da vida1

Contas mais baixas

 

Salve o planeta, poupe dinheiro

Com o pacote LG Home Energy, está a ajudar o meio ambiente e a sua carteira.

Alimente a sua casa de forma ecológica, reduzindo a sua fatura de electricidade e aumentando o valor do seu imóvel.

Garantias mais longas

 

Salve o planeta, poupe dinheiro

Com o pacote LG Home Energy, está a ajudar o meio ambiente e a sua carteira.

Alimente a sua casa de forma ecológica, reduzindo a sua fatura de electricidade e aumentando o valor do seu imóvel.

Uma marca de confiança

 

Suporte ao longo da vida

Uma garantia depende muito da marca que a suporta.

Na LG, criamos produtos de ponta e de confiança há 60 anos.

Estaremos consigo em cada etapa, proporcionando-lhe a tranquilidade que só uma marca de confiança consegue oferecer.

Nunca fique às escuras2

Nunca fique às escuras

É impossível imaginar a vida sem eletricidade, e uma súbita falta de energia pode ser mais do que inconveniente, pode ser perigosa. O LG Energy Storage System tem uma função de energia de emergência * que permite ter sempre energia para manter a sua casa segura de maneira sustentável.

* A função de energia de emergência está disponível nos modelos ESS Home 8 e 10.

Desfrute do conforto durante todo o ano1

Desfrute do conforto durante todo o ano

Use a energia solar excedente para pré-aquecer o seu depósito de água e crie a temperatura ideal em sua casa, em qualquer estação com a Bomba de Calor Ar-Água LG.

Carregue a sua casa com o LG Energy Storage System1

Carregue a sua casa com o LG Energy Storage System

Armazene energia de forma eficiente, até mesmo depois do sol se pôr. Tenha a certeza de que está a captar toda a energia disponível e a utilizá-la da forma mais eficaz.

a black basic image

Contacte-nos

Estamos aqui para o ajudar. Entre em contacto com o nosso especialista em energia.

CONTACTE-NOS!

Contacte-nos Contacte-nos!