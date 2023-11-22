About Cookies on This Site

Combinado LG GBB72PZVFN, 384 litros, eficiência energética D, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Shiny Steel
Combinado LG GBB72PZVFN, 384 litros, eficiência energética D, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Shiny Steel

Combinado LG GBB72PZVFN, 384 litros, eficiência energética D, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Shiny Steel

NatureFRESH™

Apure os Seus Sentidos com NatureFRESH™

Desfrute de alimentos e produtos hortícolas mais frescos. Uma delícia para os seus sentidos e uma animada experiência gourmet.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_01_NatureFresh_D
LINEAR Cooling™

24 horas de temperatura uniforme com ±0.5℃

O Compressor Inverter Linear™ da LG ajuda a manter o aspeto e sabor dos alimentos por mais tempo, reduzindo as flutuações de temperatura e mantendo 82% mais de frescura.
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_2_LinearCooling_D
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_3_LinearCooling_D
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_4_LinearCooling_D
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_5_LinearCooling_D1

Refrigeração uniforme 24/7

Controlo preciso da temperatura.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de testes internos da LG, que mede a flutuação de temperatura média entre picos de temperatura no compartimento de alimentos frescos, entre os modelos LGE de Congelador Inferior GBB72NSDFN(±0,5 ℃), Combinado de 3 Portas GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5 ℃), Congelador Superior B607S(±0,5 ℃) e Congelador Superior B606S(±1,0 ℃).
*Vazio e com definição de temperatura normal. O resultado poderá variar consoante o uso real.

Refrigeração até 32%* mais rápida e uniforme
DoorCooling ™

Refrigeração até 32%* mais rápida e uniforme

As saídas de ar situadas na frente do frigorífico ajudam a manter a temperatura para preservar a frescura dos alimentos.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de testes internos da LG, comparando o tempo necessário para a queda de temperatura de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃, entre o modelo de refrigeração LGB Non-door GBB60NSZHE e o modelo de resfriamento de porta GBB72NSDFN.
*A imagem do produto apresentada poderá ser diferente do produto real.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_04_FreshBalancer_D

FRESHBalancer™

Humidade Ideal

O FRESHBalancer™ retém a humidade de forma segura, enquanto os controladores móveis mantêm a humidade ideal para frutas e legumes, consoante o modo definido.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_05_FRESHConverter_D
FRESHConverter™

A temperatura ideal para cada alimento

O FRESHConverter™ mantém o estado ideal de carne, peixe e legumes, respetivamente.
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_06_1_InverterLinearCo_nopercent_D
Compressor Inverter Linear™

Garantia de 10 anos para o Compressor Linear

O Compressor Inverter Linear™ da LG emite menos ruído do que um compressor convencional graças à tecnologia avançada da LG. Também proporciona até 32% em poupança de energia e maior fiabilidade e durabilidade com a garantia de 10 anos* das peças do compressor.

*Garantia de 10 anos no Compressor Inverter Linear™ (apenas peça compressor).

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_07_ConvienceStorage_D1
Arrumação prática

Máxima comodidade para a sua cozinha

A prateleira para vinhos e a prateleira desdobrável em 2 passos facilitam o agrupamento dos alimentos por tipo, para uma organização mais prática da cozinha.
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_08_FoldingShelf_D

Prateleira Dobrável em 2 Passos

Guarde itens mais altos e volumosos

A prateleira desdobrável em 2 passos permite-lhe arrumar alimentos de qualquer tamanho e criar espaço para os artigos altos e volumosos.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_09_WineRack_D
Prateleira para Vinhos

Permite guardar 5 garrafas de vinho

A prateleira para garrafas de vinho é prioritária para os consumidores. A prateleira topo de gama para garrafas de vinho permite guardar até 5 garrafas.
Elegante, Premium e Moderno
Design Prático & Minimalista

Elegante, Premium e Moderno

O novo congelador inferior é o epítome da elegância, tanto em termos de funcionalismo como de estilo. Desenho minimalista que maximiza a elegância e a comodidade. Agora, já pode desfrutar da comodidade e do luxo na sua própria cozinha.

SUMÁRIO

DIMENSÕES

CAPACIDADE LÍQUIDA TOTAL
384 litros
EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA
D
DIMENSÕES (L*A*P)
595*2030*682 mm
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPAIS
Compressor Inverter Linear™, Door Cooling+™, FRESHConverter™, FRESHBalancer™

Capacidade total (ℓ)

419

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

595 x 2 030 x 682

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

215

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

D

Tipo de Compressor

Inverter Linear™

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

D

Tipo de produto

Combinado

Profundidade padrão/bancada

60 cm

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do chiller (ℓ)

107

Capacidade do congelador (ℓ)

127

Capacidade do frigorífico (ℓ)

292

Capacidade total (ℓ)

419

CONTROLO & ECRÃ

Express Freeze

Sim

Ecrã LED interno

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Material da porta

Shiny Steel

Tipo de pega

Pocket

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+™

Sim

DESEMPENHO

Classe climática

SN-T

Tipo de Compressor

Inverter Linear™

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

215

Potência de som (dB)

36

Potência de som (classe)

C

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO FRIGORÍFICO

Multi-Air Flow™

Sim

Suporte para garrafas

Sim

Iluminação do frigorífico

LED (1)

Prateleira em vidro temperado

Sim (2)

COMPARTIMENTO DO CONGELADOR

Gaveta de congelação

Sim (3)

Iluminação do congelador

LED (1)

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806098624805

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso da embalagem (kg)

82

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

595 x 2 030 x 682

Peso do produto (kg)

78

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBB72PZVFN)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB72PZVFN)
