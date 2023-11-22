About Cookies on This Site

Logótipo de garantia de 5 anos da Z3. Logótipo de garantia de 5 anos da G3.

Confiança no fabrico

O fabrico premium da LG OLED permite-nos oferecer uma generosa garantia de 5 anos para o painel.

*No 1.º ano da garantia, os custos do painel, das peças e de mão de obra estão cobertos. Nos 2.º - 5.º anos da garantia, apenas os painéis estão cobertos, e a mão de obra será cobrada.
**A garantia de 5 anos do painel cobre os modelos 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 e 55G3.

O lado esquerdo da imagem mostra uma vista lateral da LG OLED Z3 com suporte de chão. O lado direito mostra a Gallery Design da LG OLED G3.

Sinta confiança na LG OLED

A garantia do painel de 5 anos aplica-se a todos os tamanhos das gamas de TV 2023 SIGNATURE OLED 8K ou 2023 OLED evo G3. A garantia não cobre o uso comercial ou anormal, e apenas está disponível para o comprador original do produto quando comprado legalmente e usado no país da compra. E não se preocupe se já comprou um dos modelos de TV elegíveis: ainda está abrangido pela garantia, basta desfrutar da sua TV.

*A garantia cobre os modelos 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 e 55G3.

Excelência em evolução constante

A LG OLED usa milhões de pixéis auto-iluminados em vez de retroiluminação. Pixéis auto-iluminados emitem a sua própria luz, sendo capazes de ligar e desligar, conseguem alcançar um nível de preto perfeito, contraste infinito e maior exatidão de cor. Proporcionam uma experiência de visualização sem paralelo, sempre com uma qualidade de imagem e detalhe impressionantes.

Uma imagem da LG OLED G3 contra um cenário preto a mostrar uma obra de arte abstrata rosa e roxa brilhante.

Vista frontal da LG OLED Z3.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Z3 de 77, 88 polegadas

Vista frontal da LG OLED G3.

LG OLED evo
G3 de 55, 65, 77, 83 polegadas

