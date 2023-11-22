About Cookies on This Site

DESIGN QNED ONDE COMPRAR
DESIGN QNED

Televisão LG QNED MiniLED montada contra uma parede cinzenta. O ecrã mostra vista ampliada de grandes folhas em diferentes tons de verde, azul e vermelho.

Uma vista de tirar o fôlego.

Melhore a imersividade e eleve o seu espaço com uma TV com um aspeto deslumbrante, esteja ela ligada ou desligada.

Design elegante para um look incrível.

A LG QNED Mini LED foi concebida para impressionar. Otimizada para montagem na parede com um design super fino, mesmo a nossa maior TV de ecrã de 86 polegadas fica quase encostada à parede para conferir um toque artístico ao interior da sua casa.

Duas imagens de uma grande TV de ecrã plano montada numa parede em interiores modernos. Os ecrãs mostram cenas da natureza.

*Consoante o ambiente de instalação, poderá existir uma ligeira folga entre a TV e a parede.

Requintadamente trabalhada de dentro para fora.

*O produto real pode ser diferente.
**Colunas vendidas separadamente.

Cinematográfica em todos os sentidos.

O ecrã de cinema da LG QNED Mini LED é projetado para a máxima imersividade. O painel ultra-grande e com uma moldura fina maximiza o seu conteúdo para uma experiência de visualização fascinante.

TV de ecrã plano grande montada numa parede em frente às janelas do chão ao teto. Uma pequena planta encontra-se numa mesa de café, em frente à TV.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

ONDE COMPRAR

Três imagens da TV LG QNED MIniLED a serem utilizadas em diferentes situações. De cima para baixo: em sessão de estudo online, uma reunião virtual e uma festa em casa.

Escolha a sua QNED

Escolha a sua QNED