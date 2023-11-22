About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TECNOLOGIA QNED ONDE COMPRAR
TECNOLOGIA QNED

Uma QNED MiniLED de grande dimensão numa parede de tijolo branco com uma pequena poltrona e mesa à frente. O ecrã mostra uma cena de floresta.

Um grande feito no mundo das TVs LCD.

Veja o quão imersiva a sua experiência de TV pode ser com estes ecrãs ultragrandes que não comprometem em termos de qualidade de imagem.

A melhor imagem possível no mundo dos LCDs da LG.

As TVs QNED MiniLED contêm cerca de 30 mil Mini LEDs para reproduzir uma imagem brilhante e de elevadíssima qualidade, ao passo que as quase 2500 zonas de escurecimento contribuem para entregar níveis de preto incríveis, mesmo em cenas mais escuras. A imagem final é tão impressionante, que pode até mesmo parecer magia.

Imagem de balões de ar quente a flutuar no céu noturno. Esta imagem divide-se em três secções que comparam os tipos de tecnologia de escurecimento (Edge LED, Local Dimming e Full Array Dimming).

*O número de LEDs e de zonas de escurecimento baseia-se no modelo 8K de 86 polegadas.
**Imagens simuladas para melhor compreensão das funcionalidades.

QNED MiniLED

Um LCD de ponta com proporções épicas.

As QNED MiniLED são o pináculo das TVs LCD, pelo que aliam os Mini LEDs às tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell. Desfrute dos seus conteúdos em 8K e 4K numa variedade de modelos de 75 e 86 polegadas.

QNED MiniLEDs de 75 e 86 polegadas lado a lado num fundo escuro. O ecrã mostra o close-up de o rosto de um elefante.

Descubra a TV ideal para si.

Table Caption
FEATURES QNED99 QNED91
QNED99 com uma imagem de pétalas de várias cores e logo 8K no ecrã.
A nossa melhor TV QNED MiniLED 8K
QNED91 com uma imagem de pétalas de várias cores.
O pináculo das TVs QNED MiniLED 4K
Ecrã 8K (7680*4320), 86'', 75'' e 65'' 4K (3840*2160), 86'', 75'' e 65''
Som 4.2ch, 60W, Dolby Atmos 4.2ch, 60W, Dolby Atmos
Suporte Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional
Processador Processador α9 Gen4 AI 8K Processador α7 Gen4 AI 4K
Processamento Imagem AI Pro, Som AI Pro Imagem AI, Som AI
Cor Nano Color Pro, Volume de Cor Nano Color Pro, Volume de Cor
HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG
HDMI ALLM, eARC VRR, ALLM, eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG AMD FreeSync™, Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG
Controlo-por-voz Controlo por voz mãos-livres Através do Magic Remote
Sistema-operativo webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
ONDE COMPRAR ONDE COMPRAR

*Disponibilidade de atualizações de software pode variar de acordo com o modelo e/ou região.

Uma TV grande numa parede rosa e rodeada de decorações naturais.

Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço.

Tem dúvidas sobre o tamanho ideal de ecrã para si? Indique as dimensões da sua sala no Simulador de TV da LG para descobrir qual a melhor TV para o seu espaço.

Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço. EXPERIMENTE AGORA

*Este serviço estará disponível no segundo semestre do ano.

OLED, QNED ou NanoCell
Escolha a sua TV ultragrande.

OLED

Ecrãs de 88, 83 e 77 polegadas

OLED

QNED MiniLED

Ecrãs de 86 e 75 polegadas

NANOCELL

NanoCell

Ecrãs de 86 e 75 polegadas

ultra-large-screen

Escolha a sua QNED

Veem-se dois botões. O primeiro, 'ONDE COMPRAR', faz a ligação para a página que mostra o local para comprar, 'ESCOLHA O SEU QNED', faz a ligação com a página da gama QNED.