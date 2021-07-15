We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Actualização do Tema Galeria de Arte
Um novo e atraente tema será adicionado à Galeria de Arte, onde poderá desfrutar de várias obras de arte gratuitamente.
O novo tema também terá um recurso que permite ver mais fotos da Galeria de arte.
* A disponibilidade do serviço Galeria de arte na LG Smart TV pode variar de acordo com a plataforma de TV.
