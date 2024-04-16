Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED65G45LW

LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV de 65 polegadas 2024

(4)

Uma imagem de uma TV OLED LG numa sala que mostra um concerto musical. Bolhas que representam o som surround virtual preenchem o espaço.

Som que nos envolve

O som surround virtual 9.1.2 coloca-o no centro da ação. Ouça aviões de combate a sobrevoar, os passos de alguém atrás de si e o som da orquestra conforme ela atinge o crescendo.

Uma experiência de som impressionante

Enalteça o cinema em casa com um som impressionante. O Sound Boost dinâmico amplifica a potência, a imersão e o impacto de tudo o que ouve.

O som adaptado a si

Quer se trate de um blockbuster, de uma apresentação acústica ou de uma videochamada entre familiares, o som é ajustado em tempo real para obter o áudio ideal em qualquer cenário.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

Perfeitamente sintonizado de parede a parede

O seu comando deteta o som em tempo real e ajusta-o para se adequar à acústica única do seu espaço e envolve-o onde quer que esteja.

Obra-prima aperfeiçoada pela perícia do tempo

Anos de empenho na inovação dificilmente imitado, muito menos superado. O processador α na OLED líder de mercado eleva a experiência de visualização a novos patamares.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Uma imagem do emblema dourado da World's No.1 OLED TV há 11 anos num fundo preto. Um holofote brilha sobre o emblema e estrelas abstractas douradas enchem o céu por cima dele.

Nº 1 do Mundo

11 anos de
Liderança

O nosso domínio como o OLED favorito do mundo continua.

*Fonte: Omdia. Envios unitários, 2013-2023. Os resultados não são patrocinados pela LG Electronics. Qualquer confiança nestes resultados é por conta e risco de terceiros. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obter mais detalhes.

O que distingue o LG OLED evo?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α11 4K con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il design One Wall del TV OLED G4 completato dalla Soundbar LG, affissi al muro in uno spazio abitativo moderno. Il logo LG OLED Care+ che riporta la garanzia sul pannello di 5 anni su sfondo nero.

Processador α11 AI

11 anos de experiência reunidos
num processador.

O único processador dedicado ao OLED capaz de redefinir a experiência através de aprendizagem profunda, melhoria gráfica e performance.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6,7x

Prestazioni AI

7,7x

Grafica

2,8x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Comparado com um modelo com Processador α5 AI. 

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Inteligência que aperfeiçoa a experiência OLED

Uma imagem de uma LG OLED numa sala de estar moderna que mostra uma atuação musical no ecrã. Ondas circulares azuis que representam a personalização rodeiam o televisor e o espaço. Uma imagem de uma mulher com olhos azuis penetrantes e um top cor de laranja queimado num espaço escuro. As linhas vermelhas que representam os aperfeiçoamentos da IA cobrem parte do seu rosto, que é brilhante e detalhado, enquanto o resto da imagem parece aborrecido. Uma imagem de uma TV LG OLED com bolhas de som e ondas a saírem do ecrã e a preencherem o espaço.

Personalização IA

Sincroniza com a forma como vê

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Uma imagem adaptada ao seu gosto

Selecione as suas imagens favoritas e o AI Picture Wizard cria uma imagem adaptada exatamente ao seu gosto único a partir de 85 milhões de possibilidades e, em seguida, guarda-a no seu perfil.

Um vídeo mostra uma TV LG OLED num apartamento moderno numa cidade. Uma grelha sobreposta aparece sobre a imagem como uma digitalização do espaço e, em seguida, ondas sonoras azuis são projectadas a partir do ecrã, preenchendo perfeitamente a divisão com som.

Sintonização Acústica IA

O áudio ideal para
o seu espaço

O sistema de som deteta a disposição da sua sala e o sítio onde está sentado para criar uma cúpula de som à sua volta em perfeita sintonia com a acústica única da sua sala.

A imagem de uma LG TV e LG Soundbar num espaço habitacional moderno durante o dia. A imagem do ecrã da aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis de brilho ideais.

Notte

A imagem de uma LG TV e LG Soundbar num espaço habitacional moderno durante o dia. A imagem do ecrã da aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis de brilho ideais.

Giorno

Inteligência que brilha sob qualquer luz

De dia ou de noite, o controlo de brilho deteta a luz no seu espaço e equilibra a imagem em conformidade para obter visuais nítidos e límpidos.

Imagem IA Pro

Sinta um realismo autêntico em cada fotograma

AI Super Upscaling

Inteligência artificial otimiza a resolução

Depois de classificar o fotograma, a Redução de ruído AI e a Super-resolução AI tornam as cenas mais realistas.

AI Director Processing

Destaca as cores que definem o estado de espírito

Aprecie os filmes com uma recriação mais clara da gradação de cores e das nuances emocionais pretendidas pelo realizador.

*Imagens de ecrã simulada.

Som IA Pro

Oiça todos os detalhes da paisagem sonora

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Som Virtual Surround 11.1.2ch

Um som realista que percorre o seu espaço

Experimente a imersão arrebatadora de um sistema de som surround virtual 11.1.2 abrangente.

Immagine di una donna che canta con il microfono in mano. Dei cerchi arancioni intorno alla sua bocca mostrano la focalizzazione delle onde sonore.

Remasterização de Voz IA

Vozes sobressaem em cenas ruidosas

Mesmo em cenas mais emocionantes, oiça o personagem principal com clareza por cima de toda a ação.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Amplificador de Som Dinâmico

Um som impactante que ressoa

Aperfeiçoamento do processador de IA dão ao seu som um impulso dinâmico repleto de potência.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Controlo de Som Adaptativo

O som adequado para o que estiver a ver

O Controlo de Som Adaptativo equilibra o áudio de acordo com o género em tempo real para uma nitidez incrível.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Virtual Surround 11.1.2ch e Remasterização de Voz IA apenas disponível no Processador α11 AI.

***Deve ser ativado através do menu do modo de som.

****O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente acústico.

Brightness Booster Max

Brilhante, agora com 150% mais brilho

Um algoritmo de aumento de luz melhorado e uma arquitetura de controlo da luz aumentam o brilho em 150%¹.

*A melhoria de brilho de 150% abrange 3% do ecrã e aplica-se ao G4 de 55/65/77/83". O G4 de 97" não está incluído. 

**A luminosidade de 70% aplica-se ao G4 de 55/65/77/83". 

***O brilho difere de acordo com a série e o tamanho.

**** Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

OLED 4K Auto-iluminado

Livre da retroiluminação
proporciona uma beleza sem limite

Em vez de dependerem de uma retroiluminação, os píxeis auto-iluminados da LG OLED iluminam-se de forma independente. O resultado é uma cor realista, pretos perfeitos e uma imagem incomparável. Com as certificações de luz azul reduzida, sem cintilação e sem reflexos de desconforto da Eye Comfort Technology, pode ver TV durante mais tempo sem cansar os olhos.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Contraste infinito cria um impacto constante

As cenas ganham vida de forma arrojada, onde as sombras mais escuras e as luzes mais brilhantes se entrelaçam. 

Una vivace scena cittadina in prima serata con colori vivaci e contrasti.

100% de Fidelidade e Volume de Cor

Cenas que brilham com cores realistas

O volume de cor a 100% aumenta as tonalidades ricas, enquanto a fidelidade de cor a 100% preserva as tonalidades sem distorção. 

*O painel OLED da LG está certificado pela Intertek para 100% de fidelidade de cor, medida de acordo com a CIE DE2000 com 125 padrões de cor.

**O volume da gama de cores do ecrã (CGV) é equivalente ou excede o CGV do espaço de cores DCI-P3, conforme verificado de forma independente pela Intertek.

Immagine che riporta i loghi LG OLED Care+ e 5 anni di garanzia sul pannello su uno sfondo nero.

OLED Care+

Paz de espírito que prevalece

Com uma garantia de painel de 5 anos² e OLED Care.

Immagine con il TV OLED G4 installato sulla parete che mostra sullo schermo un'elegante opera d'arte astratta. Sotto al TV c'è la soundbar LG.

One Wall Design

Design uniforme praticamente sem folga

Ci sono due immagini che mostrano diverse angolazioni del TV OLED G4. In una è installato su una parete marmorizzata di un ambiente moderno. Sotto al TV c'è la soundbar e l'effetto complessivo è di un TV perfettamente a filo del muro. Nella seconda immagine, si vede solo l'angolo del TV per enfatizzare l'installazione elegante sulla parete piastrellata.

Visual elegante que se funde na parede

Integra-se discretamente na parede, sem qualquer folga³.

*O tamanho da moldura difere de acordo com a série e o tamanho.

Combinação perfeita com LG Audio

Soundbar topo de gama digna
do melhor OLED

Zero Gap, sem folga

Design icónico que mistura imagem e som

A Soundbar SG10TY combina perfeitamente para criar um visual interior harmonioso.

*A barra de som pode ser adquirida em separado.

**Soundbar SG10TY combinação ideal com OLED G (65/77").

*A barra de som pode ser adquirida em separado e o controlo de modos da barra de som pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada apenas a determinadas funcionalidades. 

***Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para fazer atualizações.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatível com TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Variedade de tamanhos

Medida para se adaptar a qualquer um

Descubra um tamanho para cada espaço e preferência com uma linha que vai de 55" a 83".

Uma imagem a comparar os vários tamanhos da LG OLED G3, a mostrar 55", 65", 77" e 83".

webOS 24

Crie a sua própria experiência de TV

Experiencie uma TV feita para si com o Meu Perfil, Assistente IA e Cartões de Apresentação.

Immagine con la schermata principale webOS 24 su cui si vedono le categorie Home Office, Giochi, Musica, Home Hub e Sport. La parte inferiore dello schermo mostra consigli personalizzati nella sezione dedicata.

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar de acordo com o país e serem diferentes após o lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com a aplicação e a hora do dia, e são fornecidas apenas em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado ao modelo OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricado em 2023 e nos anos posteriores.

****Serão fornecidas um total de 4 atualizações no período de 5 anos e o cronograma pode variar dependendo da região ou do país.

*****Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Mergulhe na maravilha
do cinema e diversão dos jogos

Dolby Vision e FILMMAKER Mode

As cenas autênticas de filmes ganham vida

Revolucione a noite de cinema. A imagem ultravívida do Dolby Vision vem em conjunto com o suporte ao FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar a intenção do realizador, otimizando a qualidade de imagem e garantindo que não há distorção ou sobreprocessamento.

Un regista davanti a una stazione di montaggio mentre monta il film "Killers of the Flower Moon" su un TV OLED LG. Una citazione di Martin Scorsese: "Per la visione domestica, ogni film dovrebbe essere visto in modalità regista" sovrappone all'immagine il logo "Killers of the Flower Moon", il logo di Apple TV+ e il logo "prossimamente". Logo DolbyVision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™"

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Paisagens sonoras que o rodeiam

Ouça a ação à sua volta com a nitidez inigualável, os detalhes complexos e a profundidade espacial do Dolby Atmos.

Uno spazio abitativo accogliente e poco illuminato, un TV LG OLED che mostra una coppia che usa un ombrello e una grafica circolare luminosa circonda la stanza. Logo Dolby Atmos nell'angolo in basso a sinistra.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Aprovado por realizadores pela processamento avançado

À conversa com Lee Sung Jin, diretor de Beef da Netflix.

Onde Ryusuke Hamaguchi produz os seus filmes premiados.

Gaming noutro nível

Para ação rápida sem parar

Acabe com a latência e quebras na imagem com o AMD FreeSync Premium, com NVIDIA G-Sync, o modo 144Hz e o VRR incorporado. 

*Certificado para ""Excelente desempenho em jogos"" e tempos de resposta pela Intertek.

**O VRR varia entre 40Hz e 144Hz e é uma especificação certificada do HDMI 2.1. 

***O modo de 144 Hz aplica-se ao 55/65/77/83"" G4 e é compatível com conteúdos ligados ao PC.

Controlo exatamente onde precisa

Não ponha o jogo em pausa para usar o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos.

Una scena di un FPS con la Game Dashboard che appare sullo schermo durante il gioco. Una scena buia e invernale con il menu Game Optimizer che appare nel gioco.

*O Painel de Jogo é ativado apenas quando o "Otimizador de Jogo" e o "Painel de Jogo" estão ambos ativos. 

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Acesso a todos os seus jogos favoritos

Milhares de universos de jogos na ponta dos dedos. Explore uma biblioteca épica de jogos na nuvem e transmita-os imediatamente sem perder tempo de jogo com downloads ou atualizações.

Un'immagine della schermata iniziale di Boosteroid che mostra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una schermata iniziale di GeForce NOW che mostra cinque diverse miniature di giochi a destra.

*As parcerias suportadas podem variar de acordo com o país.

**Pode ser necessária uma subscrição GeForce NOW.

***Pode ser necessária uma subscrição Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Descubra a visão da LG OLED para o amanhã

Escolha o que é bom para o planeta com embalagens leves e biológicas e credenciais globais de sustentabilidade.

Un'immagine della schermata iniziale di Boosteroid che mostra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una schermata iniziale di GeForce NOW che mostra cinque diverse miniature di giochi a destra.

*Todos os modelos OLED 2024 da LG vêm numa embalagem ecológica.

1. Comparado com modelos OLED não evo, com base na medição de ecrã completamente branco.

2. Nos primeiros 2 anos de garantia, o painel, componentes e mão-de-obra estão cobertos. A partir do 3º ano, a garantia cobre o painel, mas a mão-de-obra será cobrada.

3. Dependendo do local da instalação, pode existir uma pequena folga entre a TV e a parede. Os resultados da instalação podem variar. Consulte o guia de instalação para mais detalhes.

