Höjdpunkter Vad är webOS? Startskärm och appar LG Channels Gaming och livsstil Kampanj

Gör din TV-upplevelse till din

Upplev TV som är gjord för dig med My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote och Quick Card.

*Menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land och kan vara olika när de släpps.

**Nyckelordsrekommendationerna varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot och AI-röstigenkänning tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

****Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS rankades som det bästa smarta TV-operativsystemet

Läs mer

webOS 

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Än en gång kommer LG i toppen av sin klass av inbyggda smart TV-system

Läs mer

webOS 24

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Vinnare’

Läs mer

WebOS-logotypen svävar i mitten på en svart bakgrund, och utrymmet nedan är upplyst med logotypfärgerna rött, orange och gult. Orden "webOS Re:New Program" visas under logotypen.

webOS Re:New Program

Som en ny TV, varje år i 5 år

Det kommer alltid kännas nytt och fräscht med helt ny mjukvaru-uppgradering, med nya funktioner och bekvämlighet.

Fem rektanglar i olika färger är förskjutna uppåt, var och en märkt med ett år från "webOS 24" till "webOS 28". Uppåtriktade pilar visas mellan rektanglarna, märkta från "Uppgradering 1" till "Uppgradering 4".

Med webOS Re:New Program kan kunderna njuta av fyra uppgraderingar under fem år, vilket säkerställer totalt fem webOS-versioner, inklusive den nuvarande vid köptillfället.

*WebOS Re:New Program stöder totalt fyra uppgraderingar under fem år, tröskeln är den förinstallerade versionen av webOS, och uppgraderingsschemat varierar från månadsskifte till årsskifte.

**Uppdateringar och schemat för vissa funktioner, applikationer och tjänster kan variera beroende på modell och region.

***Uppgraderingar tillgängliga för 2023 inkluderar UHD och högre modeller.

My Profile

Ditt utrymme är tillägnat dig

Med My Profile kan du enkelt skapa en profil för varje medlem i familjen. Alla får en personlig Home-skärm, anpassade innehållsrekommendationer och ett eget personligt optimerat bildläge.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Reducerat eller begränsat innehåll kan visas beroende på region och nätverksanslutning.

***10 profiler kan skapas och visas på startskärmen.

Quick Card

Ta en genväg till dina favoriter

Med bara ett klick. Quick Card tar dig dit du vill på en sekund, oavsett om det är din spelhubb, dina favoritspellistor eller ditt hemmakontor.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Funktioner, menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land och kan vara olika när de släpps.

En markör klickar på Mitt lag och skärmen tonas in på sidan Mitt lag med texten "Martins favoritlag/spelare", "Mitt lags live/kommande match" och "Senaste populära ligamatch". Användaren rullar igenom sidan för att avslöja sport-VOD-innehåll, rullar sedan tillbaka till toppen och markören väljer plusknappen under "Martins favoritlag/spelare." Skärmen tonas in på sidan Mina laginställningar med texten "Du kan lägga till eller ta bort favoritlag/spelare (5/20)." Det finns ett urval av ligor att bläddra igenom, inklusive FIFA, MLB, NFL, volleyboll, WNBA och LPGA. Markören klickar på Fifa-laget Vangard och den läggs till i favoritlag.

Sports-portalen

Ett ställe för sportfantaster

Dyk in i matchen med Sports Portal – startpunkten för alla dina favoritsporter med livespel, matchhöjdpunkter, serietabeller och mer på en skärm.

En film spelas på LG TV:n. En popup-ruta visas som visar de senaste fotbollsresultaten med möjlighet att se live. Markören klickar på Titta live och TV:n visar en spelare som gör mål i en fotbollsmatch.

Sports Alert

Missa aldrig ett mål igen

Ställ in en sportavisering för dina favoritlag och få påminnelser om kommande matcher, aviseringar om mål och slutresultat när de händer.

En markör klickar på Bildläge och ändras från Intensiv till Sports. Fotbollsmatchen blir då ljusare och mer definierat med jämnare rörelse.

Sports Mode

Mål och passningar, skarpa och tydliga

Byt till Sports Mode för en bild anpassad för sport med rätt ljusstyrka, kontrast, akustik och jämn rörelse.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**The service and league supported may vary by region and country.

***En internetanslutning krävs.

****Funktionen Sports Alert är endast tillgänglig för lag och spelare registrerade via Mitt lag. 

Multi View

Multiplicera din vy, multiplicera ditt nöje

När en skärm inte räcker, dela upp den i 2-4 segment. Använd din TV som en dubbel bildskärm för din PC, eller lägg till mer skärm för att söka på webben och titta i PiP samtidigt.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Bild- och ljudinställningarna på båda skärmarna är desamma.

***Stöd för 2-skärms-/4-skärmsläge varierar beroende på modell och land. (3&4-skärmsläge är endast tillgängligt med M4- och G4-serierna.)

AI Picture Wizard

En bild skräddarsydd efter din smak

Välj dina favoritbilder och AI Picture Wizard skapar en bild som är skräddarsydd exakt efter din unika smak från 85 miljoner möjligheter och sparar den sedan i din profil.

*AI Picture Wizard är tillgänglig på OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 och 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Din assistent är alltid redo att stå till tjänst

Även när TV:n är avstängd kan du be om information såsom tid, väder, sportaviseringar och uppdateringar från Google Calendar. Din assistent är alltid redo att hjälpa dig.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade. 

**Always Ready-funktionen är tillgänglig med LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 och 86NANO80.

En LG Magic Remote med den mittersta cirkelknappen, medan neonlila ljus strålar runt knappen för att markera den. En rosa signal kommer från fjärrkontrollen med en rosa pratbubbla ovanför LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

Du har magin i dina händer

Frigör dig från gammaldags knappar. LG Magic Remote låser upp din LG TV med ett klick, rullning eller genom AI-röstigenkänning som ändrar kanal eller rekommenderar innehåll när du pratar i mikrofonen.

*Stöd och funktioner för Magic Remote kan variera beroende på region och språk som stöds, även för samma modell.

**En internetanslutning krävs.

***AI-röstigenkänning tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

En LG TV visar en bild av en kvinna och en hund i ett stort fält. Längst ner på skärmen visas texten "Rekommendera nya nyckelord varje gång du trycker på mikrofonknappen på fjärrkontrollen" bredvid en rosa-lila cirkelgrafik. Rosa staplar visar följande sökord: Filmer med hundar, Hundshow, Dokumentär, Avkoppling, Djuranimation. Framför LG TV:n är LG Magic Remote riktad mot TV:n med neonlila koncentriska cirklar runt mikrofonknappen. Bredvid fjärrkontrollen visas en bild av ett finger som trycker på en knapp och texten "Kort tryck" visas.

AI Concierge

Dina favoriter till din tjänst

AI Concierge lär känna dig genom din sökhistorik och rekommenderar förinställningar för innehåll och sökord, inklusive "För dig", "Rekommenderas", "Trendar nu" och "Tips."

*'För dig' i AI Concierge kan endast tillhandahållas i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

**Nyckelordsrekommendationer är baserade på sökhistorik och varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet.

Före- och efterbilder av en LG-TV visas sida vid sida. Före-skärmen har en mörk bild med en popup för AI Help Desk. Användaren skriver i chatten, "Skärmen är mörk." Svaret säger: "Hej, det verkar vara ett problem med skärmen. Jag ska lösa det snabbt. Genom att optimera skärminställningarna kan du titta på en ljusare och tydligare skärm." Användaren klickar på knappen Optimera. Efter-skärmen har en ljusare och klarare bild. AI Help Desk-chattpopupen säger "Optimerar skärminställningarna. Bildläge = intensiv. Energibesparing = max. Minska blått ljus = på. Inställningsoptimeringen är klar."

Accessibility

AI Chatbot gör TV mer tillgänglig för fler av oss

LG TV är för alla, med smart hjälp från den inbyggda AI Chatbot och snabbåtkomstmenyer som låter dig kontrollera alla din TV:s tillgänglighetsinställningar enkelt.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tjänsten kan variera beroende på region och land.

***En internetanslutning krävs.

****AI Chatbot tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

Home Hub

Kontrollera ditt smarta hem från ett ställe

Home Hub möjliggör sömlös kontroll av ditt smarta ekosystem från din TV, inklusive mobil, soundbar och IoT-enheter som smart belysning, värme, ventilation och luftkonditionering, etc.

*LG har stöd för WiFi-enheter av typen ”Matter”. "Matter"-stödda tjänster och funktioner kan variera beroende på de anslutna enheterna. Initial anslutning för ThinQ och Matter bör vara via ThinQ mobilappen.

**Användning av handsfree-röstfunktionen utan fjärrkontroll är endast möjlig med alpha 9 AI-processorn och alpha 11 AI-processorn. Det kan variera beroende på produkter och regioner.

***Chromecasts inbyggda tjänst kanske inte är tillgänglig ännu vid köpet av OLED CS4, men du kommer att kunna njuta av tjänsten efter att du har installerat programvaruuppdateringar för webOS.

En LG TV monterad på en vägg i ett vardagsrum och visar ett lejon och en lejonunge. En man sitter i förgrunden med en smartphone i handen som visar samma bild av lejon. En grafik av tre neonröda böjda staplar visas precis ovanför smarttelefonen och pekar mot TV:n.

Mobile Connectivity

Casta dina appar direkt till din TV

Se innehåll från din iPhone eller Android-enhet på din LG TV-skärm utan ansträngning med Apple AirPlay och Chromecast inbyggd.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Apple, Apple-logotypen, Apple TV, AirPlay och HomeKid är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder.

***Stöd för AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in och kan variera beroende på region och språk.

****LG har stöd för WiFi-enheter av typen ”Matter”. "Matter"-stödda tjänster och funktioner kan variera beroende på de anslutna enheterna. Initial anslutning för ThinQ och Matter bör vara via ThinQ mobilappen. 

*****Chromecasts inbyggda tjänst kanske inte är tillgänglig ännu vid köpet av OLED CS4, men du kommer att kunna njuta av tjänsten efter att du har installerat programvaruuppdateringar för webOS. 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 och B4 står i en linje mot en svart bakgrund med subtila färgvirvlar. Bilden visar "Världens ledande OLED-TV i 11 år"-emblemet. En ansvarsfriskrivning lyder: ”Källa: Omdia. Levererade enheter, 2013–2023. Resultaten är inte en rekommendation av LG Electronics. All förlitan på dessa resultat sker på tredje parts egen risk. Besök https://www.omdia.com/ för mer information.”

HELT NYA LG OLED

11 år senare,
fortfarande på topp

11 år senare,<br>fortfarande på topp Läs mer
