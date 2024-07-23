Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Sáng tạo để cuộc sống tươi đẹp hơn

Các sản phẩm LG ThinQ nhằm giúp một ngày của bạn trở nên dễ dàng hơn để bạn có thể dành nhiều thời gian hơn cho những việc quan trọng.

Cuộn để khám phá

Điều gì khiến LG ThinQ trở nên đặc biệt?

  • Biểu tượng những chiếc hộp vuông đại diện cho ứng dụng.

    ĐIỀU KHIỂN VỚI MỘT ỨNG DỤNG DUY NHẤT

    Điều khiển thông suốt tất cả các thiết bị LG ThinQ của bạn bằng ứng dụng LG ThinQ mà không cần bổ sung thêm bất kỳ ứng dụng nào.

  • Biểu tượng cảnh báo đại diện cho việc tự quản lý.

    THIẾT BỊ TỰ QUẢN LÝ

    Các sản phẩm LG ThinQ biết chúng cần gì và chủ động tự lo cho chính chúng trong khi ứng dụng
    LG ThinQ giúp bạn cập nhật các thông báo và cảnh báo hữu ích.

Trọng tâm của
LG ThinQ

Phát triển, kết nối và cởi mở — ba nguyên tắc cốt lõi mở đường cho phong cách sống thông minh ở tương lai.

Phát triển Phát triển không ngừng
Các sản phẩm LG ThinQ có công nghệ AI sẽ giúp chức năng của chúng ngày càng hoàn thiện bằng cách phân tích và tìm hiểu lối sống, thói quen và sở thích của bạn. Bạn càng sử dụng LG ThinQ, nó sẽ càng dự đoán tốt hơn nhu cầu của bạn — tạo ra trải nghiệm cá nhân hóa tốt hơn theo thời gian.
Người phụ nữ đang ăn bữa sáng cân bằng.
Kết nối Sống gắn kết
Trong thế giới đầy hối hả này, việc giữ liên lạc trở nên quan trọng hơn bao giờ hết. Đó là lý do tại sao LG ThinQ lại được thiết kế để tạo nên phong cách sống gắn kết. Với hệ sinh thái thông minh gồm các thiết bị gia đình thông minh và khả năng điều khiển tập trung bằng ứng dụng
LG ThinQ, bạn có thể kết nối mọi lúc, mọi nơi.
Người phụ nữ đang mở chiếc tủ lạnh LG InstaView door-in-door màu bạc.
Cởi mở Khả năng không giới hạn
Khi nói đến việc tạo điều kiện cho một cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn và đơn giản hơn, LG ThinQ không cần phải tự làm một mình. Khi cho phép tích hợp với các nền tảng đối tác như Amazon Alexa và Trợ lý Google, LG ThinQ mở ra những khả năng mới và tạo trải nghiệm người dùng tốt hơn.
Người đàn ông đang ngồi trên sàn.
Máy điều hòa LG ThinQ màu trắng.

Tầm nhìn LG ThinQ

"Mục tiêu của chúng tôi là trở thành người đổi mới phong cách sống nhằm xây dựng nếp sống thực sự thông minh."

I.P. Park

Giám đốc Công nghệ, LG Electronics

"Thông qua việc tìm hiểu cách chúng ta muốn sống và dự đoán nhu cầu của chúng ta, LG đang giúp đưa chúng ta vào một tương lai có sự hỗ trợ của AI."

Andrew Ng

Tổng giám đốc, Landing AI

"Có ý nghĩa đối với cả trong ngành lẫn khách hàng, tầm nhìn của chúng tôi về đổi mới AI cho phép và khuyến khích chúng tôi đưa ra những ý tưởng táo bạo và sáng tạo hơn cho tương lai."

I.P Park

Giám đốc Công nghệ, LG Electronics

02 / 03

LG ThinQ nghĩ trước cho bạn

Kể từ khi ra mắt, LG ThinQ đã giúp cho cuộc sống của tất cả khách hàng sử dụng trở nên dễ dàng hơn. Hãy xem cách nó lên kế hoạch để tiến một bước xa hơn thế.

Nhiều chức năng hơn nữa

Các công nghệ và khả năng AI ngày càng tăng của LG ThinQ đồng nghĩa với việc bạn có thể làm được nhiều việc hơn bằng ứng dụng
LG ThinQ.

Bạn có muốn điều khiển máy điều hòa của mình từ xa, hoặc máy hút bụi dọn dẹp trước khi về nhà? Với ứng dụng LG ThinQ, chuyện này trở nên dễ dàng và thuận tiện hơn bao giờ hết, giúp bạn được giải phóng thời gian cho những công việc quan trọng hơn.
Màn hình ứng dụng di động LG ThinQ.
Biểu tượng máy điều hòa LG ThinQ.
Biểu tượng tủ lạnh LG ThinQ.
Biểu tượng Tivi LG ThinQ AI.
Luôn kiểm soát các thiết bị LG ThinQ của bạn

Với ứng dụng LG ThinQ, bạn có thể dễ dàng truy cập thông tin đáng tin cậy được lấy trực tiếp từ LG.

LG ThinQ đảm bảo tất cả các thiết bị LG của bạn sẽ được cập nhật, với các thông báo bảo dưỡng phòng bị và thông tin khắc phục trong ứng dụng. Với các mẹo bảo dưỡng và cửa hàng tích hợp trong ứng dụng để đáp ứng nhu cầu về phụ tùng và thay thế, LG ThinQ sẽ giúp bạn yên tâm thật lâu sau khi mua thiết bị.
Màn hình ứng dụng di động màu đỏ.
Biểu tượng thông báo LG ThinQ. Nhiệt độ sẽ sớm giảm xuống mức đóng băng. Hãy loại bỏ hết nước thừa trong đường ống.
Biểu tượng máy điều hòa LG ThinQ.
Biểu tượng tủ lạnh LG ThinQ.
Biểu tượng máy giặt LG ThinQ.
Khai thác tối đa LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ liên tục cung cấp luồng thông tin và nội dung hữu ích về thiết bị và phong cách sống của bạn.

Cả video, bài viết và mẹo vui nhộn và phù hợp sẽ cung cấp thông tin giúp cuộc sống của bạn trở nên dễ dàng hơn và tươi đẹp hơn khi sử dụng thiết bị LG ThinQ. Bạn càng sử dụng ứng dụng càng nhiều, bạn càng có thể tận dụng tối đa phong cách sống thông minh.
Màn hình TV hiển thị dòng chữ "Lisa ơi, chào mừng bạn đã về nhà!", một chức năng của Ngôi nhà thông minh LG ThinQ. Lisa ơi,
chào mừng bạn đã về nhà!
TV LG ThinQ của bạn có thể mang đến cho bạn trải nghiệm xem hoàn toàn cá nhân hóa
Của hàng một cửa cho mọi người

Hãy tự tin mua sắm thông qua ứng dụng
LG ThinQ và đảm bảo tất cả các sản phẩm bạn đã mua đều là hàng chính hãng và có chất lượng cao.

Ứng dụng LG ThinQ mang lại trải nghiệm mua sắm để mua tất cả các sản phẩm LG, gói đi kèm, hàng cung cấp và nhiều hơn thế nữa. Ứng dụng cung cấp các sản phẩm và dịch vụ dành riêng cho bạn.
Máy giặt cửa trước LG ThinQ màu đen.
Nước giặt.
Biểu tượng của thông báo LG ThinQ. Đã đến lúc thay bộ lọc máy giặt của bạn. Hãy đặt hàng ngay.
Hệ sinh thái tích hợp
LG ThinQ có một hệ sinh thái không ngừng phát triển thông qua quan hệ đối tác - từ Amazon Alexa đến Trợ lý Google. Với danh sách các sản phẩm và dịch vụ tích hợp ngày càng tăng, LG ThinQ sẽ đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu của bạn và hoàn toàn phù hợp với phong cách sống của bạn bằng cách cộng tác với các nền tảng đối tác và các sản phẩm mà bạn đã sử dụng.
Màn hình ứng dụng di động màu xanh.
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 