GX OLED TV-Standfüsse AN-GXDV55

Wenn Sie Ihr TV-Gerät der GX-Serie nicht an der Wand montieren wollen, verwenden Sie einfach die TV-Standfüsse AN-GXDV55, mit denen Sie den Fernseher auf einem TV-Möbel oder einem Regal aufstellen können (entsprechende Standfüsse sind auch für Fernseher mit 65 Zoll und 77 Zoll erhältlich). Die mitgelieferte hintere Abdeckung versteckt die Kabel und hilft bei der Kabelführung, was dem Fernseher aus allen Blickwinkeln ein ordentliches Aussehen ohne Kabelsalat verleiht.