55“ LG OLED TV

Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display-Typ
4K OLED
-
Bildschirmauflösung
4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
100 Hz (nativ)
-
Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)
OLED Color
BILDBVERARBEITUNG
-
Bildprozessor
α7 Gen6 4K AI-Prozessor
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)
4K AI Super Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ja
-
AI Genre-Auswahl
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
Dimming-Technologie
Pixel Dimming
-
Bewegungskompensation
OLED Motion
-
Voreingestellte Bildmodi
10 Modi (Personalisiert (AI Picture Wizard), Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
G-Sync-kompatibel (Nvidia)
Ja
-
FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)
Ja
-
HGIG-Modus
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Ja
BARRIEREFREIHEIT
-
Hoher Kontrast
Ja
-
Graustufen
Ja
-
Invertierte Farben
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)
1.228x708x46,9
-
Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)
1.228x744x246
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
1.446x810x207
-
Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)
559x246
-
Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß
18,9
-
Gewicht TV mit Standfuß
19,9
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
25,5
-
Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)
300x200
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806087073799
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 5.1.2 Up-Mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)
Ja
-
WiSA-kompatibel
Ja (bis zu 2.1 Kanal)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Simultane Audioausgabe
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion
Ja (2-Wege-Playback)
-
Leistung
20W
-
Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)
2.0
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)
Ja
-
Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher
Nach unten abstrahlend
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (auf HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth-Unterstützung
Ja (v 5.0)
-
LAN (Ethernet)
1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)
1
-
CI-Slot
1
-
HDMI-Eingänge
4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS wie in HDMI 2.1 spezifiziert (2 von 4 Anschlüsse))
-
Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)
3
-
USB-Anschlüsse
2 (USB 2.0)
-
WLAN
Ja (Wi-Fi 5 ( 802.11ac)
SMART TV
-
Unterstützt Apple Airplay2
Ja
-
Art Gallery
Ja
-
Sports Alert-Funktion
Ja
-
Betriebssystem (OS)
webOS 23
-
Familien-Einstellungen
Ja
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App
Ja (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote-Fernbedienung
im Lieferumfang enthalten
-
Internet Browser
Ja
-
Multi View-Funktion
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
NETZTEIL
-
Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)
Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz
-
Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)
Unter 0,5 Watt
ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Remote-Fernbedienung
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja (2x AA)
-
Stromkabel
Ja (fest am TV angebracht)
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
