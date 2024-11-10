88“ LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
8K OLED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
222
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
88
-
Auflösung
7680 x 4320
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Farbtiefe
10bit (1 Mrd. Farben)
-
Dimming
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Refresh Rate
100 Hz
VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture Pro
Face + Body + Object + Fore/Back Ground Effect Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling Gen2
-
Text Upscaling
Ja
-
AI Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja (HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Tone Mapping
AI Tone Mapping + Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
Ja (RF/HDMI/USB)
-
2K HFR
Ja (RF/HDMI/USB)
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit 8K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
CP: 4K@60p, 10bit Web Browser: 8K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60P, 10bit 8K@60P, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync kompatibel
Ja
-
FreeSync kompatibel
Ja
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
-
Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
80 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
4.2 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (Klinke oder optisch)
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound Pro
Ja (up-mix auf 7.1.2)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker verwenden)
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share (Soundmo-dus auf Soundbar wechseln)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS 22
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Multi View
Ja
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
-
Always Ready
Ja
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germany)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germany)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap (NFC)
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Room-to-Room Share
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+2.0/CI+1.4
-
Teletext
Ja (TOP)
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4x (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3x (1 unten, 2 seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (unten)
-
Component / AV Cinch
Nein
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
3x (RF / Sat Main / Sat Sub) (unten)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (unten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ax)
-
WiFi 6
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Ja
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
306 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1961 x 1120 x 49,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1961 x 1456 x 281 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
2126 x 1386 x 710 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
1961 x 281 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
42 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
104 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
151 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
nicht vorgesehen für Wandmontage
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
PM22N inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091369338
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur