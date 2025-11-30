About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED87 4K Smart TV 2025
Produktinformationsblatt

43 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED87 4K Smart TV 2025

Produktinformationsblatt

43 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED87 4K Smart TV 2025

43QNED87A6D
QNED85 USP Einführungsvideo.
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV zeigt farbenfrohe, malerische Texturen, die zusammenkommen.
Ein Mädchen und ein Hund sitzen vor einem LG QNED TV, der an einer Wand montiert ist und drei Elefanten zeigt, die über einer LG Soundbar nach außen laufen. Der Titel spricht davon, dass jede Aktion auf einer großen Leinwand noch spannender ist.
Rückansicht des LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Linke Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben. Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. Der Titel bezieht sich auf die neue und einzigartige Technologie von LG für einen großen Farbraum, mit der du lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm sehen kannst.
Holografische 3D-Blume in vielen verschiedenen Schattierungen und Farbtönen vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Die Schärfe und Detailgenauigkeit der Blume zeigt die Fähigkeit von QNED MiniLED, Bilder mit außergewöhnlicher Farbe und Helligkeit sowie einem hervorragenden Kontrast zu erzeugen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie MiniLED die Klarheit verbessert und einen außergewöhnlichen Kontrast bietet.
Der alpha 8 KI-Prozessor Gen2 leuchtet orange und rosa, während bunte Lichtblitze schießen ihm herausschießen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert. Der Bildtext lautet: ca. 1,7-mal NPU-größere KI-Neuralverarbeitung und 1,4-mal schnellere CPU-Ausführung.
Papagei auf einem Baumzweig in lebendiger Farbe. Der Titel beschreibt, wie LG Al Picture Pro die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene auf beeindruckende Weise verbessert hat.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
LG TV-Bildschirm mit einer AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die KI-Schaltfläche ist hervorgehoben und eine Sprechblase zeigt den Text „Schlage einen Film vor, der mir gefällt“. Auf dem Bildschirm sehen wir das Benutzersymbol E, das anzeigt, dass AI Voice ID in der Lage war, den Benutzer zu identifizieren und personalisierte Empfehlungen allein auf der Grundlage seiner Stimme zu geben.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener KI-Schaltfläche. Rundherum befinden sich die verschiedenen Funktionen, auf die ein Benutzer über die Schaltfläche zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
Top view and cover open
QNED85 USP Einführungsvideo.
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV zeigt farbenfrohe, malerische Texturen, die zusammenkommen.
Ein Mädchen und ein Hund sitzen vor einem LG QNED TV, der an einer Wand montiert ist und drei Elefanten zeigt, die über einer LG Soundbar nach außen laufen. Der Titel spricht davon, dass jede Aktion auf einer großen Leinwand noch spannender ist.
Rückansicht des LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Linke Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben. Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. Der Titel bezieht sich auf die neue und einzigartige Technologie von LG für einen großen Farbraum, mit der du lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm sehen kannst.
Holografische 3D-Blume in vielen verschiedenen Schattierungen und Farbtönen vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Die Schärfe und Detailgenauigkeit der Blume zeigt die Fähigkeit von QNED MiniLED, Bilder mit außergewöhnlicher Farbe und Helligkeit sowie einem hervorragenden Kontrast zu erzeugen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie MiniLED die Klarheit verbessert und einen außergewöhnlichen Kontrast bietet.
Der alpha 8 KI-Prozessor Gen2 leuchtet orange und rosa, während bunte Lichtblitze schießen ihm herausschießen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert. Der Bildtext lautet: ca. 1,7-mal NPU-größere KI-Neuralverarbeitung und 1,4-mal schnellere CPU-Ausführung.
Papagei auf einem Baumzweig in lebendiger Farbe. Der Titel beschreibt, wie LG Al Picture Pro die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene auf beeindruckende Weise verbessert hat.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
LG TV-Bildschirm mit einer AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die KI-Schaltfläche ist hervorgehoben und eine Sprechblase zeigt den Text „Schlage einen Film vor, der mir gefällt“. Auf dem Bildschirm sehen wir das Benutzersymbol E, das anzeigt, dass AI Voice ID in der Lage war, den Benutzer zu identifizieren und personalisierte Empfehlungen allein auf der Grundlage seiner Stimme zu geben.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener KI-Schaltfläche. Rundherum befinden sich die verschiedenen Funktionen, auf die ein Benutzer über die Schaltfläche zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
Top view and cover open

Hauptmerkmale

  • Mehr als 1 Milliarde Farben, jetzt noch intensiver als je zuvor¹ mit LG QNED evo MiniLED, der exklusive LG-Technologie. Erhöhtes Kontrast- und Helligkeitsniveau dank intelligente Dynamik-Tonmapping-Analyse in 2.040 unabhängigen Zonen.
  • webOS 25 bietet eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und Zugang zu beliebten Apps wie Netflix, Zattoo, Amazon Prime Video und Disney+. LG bietet Ihnen 4 Jahre Update Garantie, wodurch Ihr Fernseher immer up-to-date bleibt und mit den neuen KI-basierten Funktionen ausgestattet wird². Dank dieser Innovationen profitieren Sie von erweiterter Personalisierungs-Möglichkeiten und fortlaufender Smart Home Anbindungen³. Konkret umfasst dies Spracherkennung, personalisierte Inhaltsempfehlungen, individuelle Bild- und Tonstufeinstellungen sowie einen virtuellen Assistenten. Die Bedienung fällt dank der Pointer Funktion mit der LG Magic Remote einfach von der Hand und ist ein echtes Alleinstellungsmerkmal.
  • Der neue Prozessor (4K α7 Gen8) integriert dank seiner leistungsstarken Hardware die neuesten KI-Technologien, optimiert die Sound- und Stimmwiedergabe und sorgt mittels 2.040 unabhängigen Zonen für beste Kontraste.
  • Der perfekte Smart TV für Gaming und ideal für alle Inhalte: Geniessen Sie flüssiges VRR-Gaming (60 Hz) mit Cloud Gaming. Erleben Sie den Film genau so, wie der Regisseur ihn sich vorgestellt hat – mit dem Filmmaker Mode und HDR10 in Kinoqualität.
Mehr
CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

iF Design Award – Winner (QNED85, 100”)

Logo „IF Design Award Winner“

Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

LG QNED TV vor einem farbenfrohen dunklen Hintergrund. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein helles und farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen, das die QNED-Farbtechnologie und die Fähigkeit zur Darstellung eines breiten Spektrums von Farbtönen mit großem Kontrast zeigt. Das brandneue Logo LG QNED evo AI ist zu sehen. Mit Untertiteln, die QNED MiniLED und den neuen alpha KI-Prozessor vorstellen. Titel lautet „Jede Farbe neu definiert, neue Erfahrung beginnt.“

LG QNED TV vor einem farbenfrohen dunklen Hintergrund. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein helles und farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen, das die QNED-Farbtechnologie und die Fähigkeit zur Darstellung eines breiten Spektrums von Farbtönen mit großem Kontrast zeigt. Das brandneue Logo LG QNED evo AI ist zu sehen. Mit Untertiteln, die QNED MiniLED und den neuen alpha KI-Prozessor vorstellen. Titel lautet „Jede Farbe neu definiert, neue Erfahrung beginnt.“

Jede Farbe neu definiert, neue Erfahrung beginnt

*QNED und QNED evo sind jeweils mit unterschiedlichen Farblösungen ausgestattet, die LGs neueste und einzigartige Wide-Colour-Gamut-Technologie nutzen. Diese ersetzt Quantum Dots.

BildqualitätwebOS für AILG Gallery+DesignKlangqualitätUnterhaltung

Brandneue dynamische QNED-Farben

Die neueste und einzigartige Farbraum-Technologie von LG, die Quantum Dot ersetzt, bietet eine verbesserte Farbreproduktionsrate.

Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben.

Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen mit LG QNED evo

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

Der intelligentere und schnellere NEUE alpha KI-Prozessor aus einem Jahrzehnt der Innovation

Die KI-Engine unseres Prozessors kann Inhalte nach Genre erkennen. Anhand dieser Informationen werden optimale Einstellungen für die Bildqualität für bessere Tiefe und Detailtreue bereitgestellt.

Der alpha 8 KI-Prozessor Gen2 leuchtet orange und pink auf und bunte Lichtblitze schießen aus ihm heraus. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert. Der Bildtext lautet: ca. 1,7-mal NPU-größere KI-Neuralverarbeitung und 1,4-mal schnellere CPU-Ausführung.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling und Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jedes Bildelement analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr trübes und fast graues Bild eines Papageis in einem Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Papageis nach und verstärkt sie dann, sodass sie heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Der Hintergrund verändert sich ebenfalls von links nach rechts, jetzt mit verbessertem Kontrast, verbesserter Tiefe und verbesserten Farben.

*AI Super Upscaling und Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro gelten für QNED92, QNED9M und QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Services.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. KI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Cùng LG Gallery+ bài trí không gian theo sở thích

Biến màn hình của bạn thành khung tranh sống động với 100 tác phẩm nghệ thuật, khung cảnh cuốn hút và video bao quanh. Cập nhật thư viện thường xuyên sẽ giúp không gian sống luôn thẩm mỹ, ngay cả khi không xem TV.

*Nội dung khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Nội dung được cung cấp có thể thay đổi.

Thỏa sức bài trí không gian tùy ý

Tùy chỉnh phòng trưng bày tại nhà bằng cách tự chọn âm nhạc, hình ảnh và nhiều nội dung khác. Chọn nội dung muốn hiển thị trên TV theo ngẫu hứng.

Đồng bộ âm nhạc và hình ảnh với cảm xúc bên trong

Kết hợp nhạc nền với hình ảnh để tạo không khí tùy thích. Chọn nhạc cài sẵn hoặc thậm chí kết nối thiết bị di động qua Bluetooth để phát các bản nhạc của riêng mình.

Xem cách thiết lập LG TV để phát nhạc theo tâm trạng đồng điệu với hình ảnh.
Phía trước LG TV treo tường là một chiếc điện thoại di động. Quá trình thiết lập Google Photos trên LG TV được hiển thị.

Phía trước LG TV treo tường là một chiếc điện thoại di động. Quá trình thiết lập Google Photos trên LG TV được hiển thị.

Dễ dàng truy cập Google Photos để chiếu lại kỷ niệm

Thuận tiện kết nối tài khoản Google Photos với TV chỉ bằng điện thoại. Dễ dàng bài trí không gian tùy ý bằng cách sử dụng nội dung từ thư viện ảnh cá nhân.

*Tính năng này hoạt động khi đăng nhập vào tài khoản Google Photos và có ít nhất 10 ảnh trong ứng dụng. 

LG TV treo tường hiển thị bảng thông tin. Nhiều chức năng khác nhau được hiển thị từ tin tức mới nhất về thời tiết, thông báo thể thao, trình lên lịch xem TV, Home Hub và Lịch Google.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Nắm bắt thông tin qua bảng điều khiển tùy chỉnh đa năng

Xem nhanh thông tin quan trọng. Nhận thông tin mới nhất về thời tiết, thể thao, xem Lịch Google và thậm chí là thiết lập thông báo cho Home Hub, hẹn giờ xem, v.v.

*Cần có tài khoản Google để truy cập vào Lịch Google.

Cài đặt thông minh tự điều chỉnh theo thay đổi môi trường

Always Ready

Tắt nguồn để tiết kiệm năng lượng nhưng vẫn có thể hô biến TV thành khung vẽ điện tử để thưởng thức và trình chiếu tác phẩm nghệ thuật tùy ý hoặc hình ảnh chọn lọc thông qua Gallery+.

Điều khiển độ sáng AI

Cảm biến tích hợp của TV phát hiện ánh sáng và điều chỉnh độ sáng màn hình sao cho phù hợp để tối ưu hóa trải nghiệm xem trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng.

Cảm biến chuyển động

Phát hiện chuyển động giúp TV phản hồi thông minh, chuyển đổi chế độ tùy theo vị trí gần xa của người dùng.

*Cảm biến độ sáng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model.

*Cảm biến chuyển động chỉ có trên model M5 và G5. 

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungen über andere intelligente Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9-KI-Prozessor und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

Ultra-Großbildfernseher mit bis zu 100 Zoll

Sieh dir deine Lieblingsfilme, Sportübertragungen und Spiele auf dem LG Ultra Big TV an. Tauche ein in die hohe Auflösung auf einem Bildschirm im Superformat.

Ein Mädchen und ein Hund sitzen vor einem LG QNED TV, der an einer Wand montiert ist und drei Elefanten zeigt, die über einer LG Soundbar nach außen laufen.

*QNED85 ist in einer maximalen Größe von 100 Zoll erhältlich, wobei die Zollangaben je nach Region variieren können.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*AI Clear Sound muss über das Klangmodusmenü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Klangmodus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die Soundbar-Modelle, die mit dem Fernseher kompatibel sind, können sich abhängig von Region und Land unterscheiden.

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

Synergy-Halterung

Die Synergy-Halterung positioniert deine LG Soundbar perfekt und sorgt für optimalen Klang mit nahtlosem Stil.

*Synergy Bracket kann mit 86/75/65/55/50 Zoll von QNED85 gepaart werden.

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich.

*Die Synergy-Halterung wird mit einem 1-poligen oder 2-poligen Ständer geliefert, der je nach Land/Produkt variieren kann.

Beste Kombination aus LG Soundbar und LG TV

*Eigenschaften sind modellabhängig. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

 Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Googlecast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos. 

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

Startbildschirm von Gaming Portal. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming Portal kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Fortgeschrittenes Gameplay

Erlebe Gaming in Höchstform mit 144Hz VRR und AMD FreeSync Premium. Leg los, ohne dass Verzögerungen oder Bewegungsunschärfe deine Leistung beeinträchtigen. 

Zwei Bilder eines Autos in einem Videospiel nebeneinander. Auf einem ist viel Bewegungsunschärfe zu sehen. Das andere Bild ist scharf und zeigt die hohe Bildrate des LG QNED TV. Das VRR-Logo und ein 144Hz-Logo befinden sich in der oberen rechten Ecke.

*100/86/75/65 Zoll des QNED85 unterstützen 144Hz, 55/50 Zoll des QNED85 unterstützen 120Hz.

*Funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 144Hz unterstützen. 

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie vom Regisseur beabsichtigt, mit Dolby Vision und FILMEMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, der den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG QNED TV bearbeitet. Unten links das Dolby Vision-Logo und das FILMMAKER MODE-Logo. Unter dem Bild befinden sich Logos für Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV und LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App. 

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Umweltbewusst hergestellt

Institutionen haben die umweltbewussten Bemühungen von LG TV anerkannt. Jetzt von Intertek für Ressourceneffizienz zertifiziert.

*Die Intertek-Zertifizierung für Ressourceneffizienz gilt für die folgenden Modelle: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 und QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 und QNED80.

*Mehr Infos findest du auf https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

LG TVs mit farbenfrohen Kunstwerken, die die lebendige, leuchtende Farbwiedergabe-Technologie der LG QNED-Technologie hervorheben. Auch das Logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI ist zu sehen.

LG TVs mit farbenfrohen Kunstwerken, die die lebendige, leuchtende Farbwiedergabe-Technologie der LG QNED-Technologie hervorheben. Auch das Logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI ist zu sehen.

Wir präsentieren den brandneuen QNED evo

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die im Bild gezeigten Produktdetails können abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • DISPLAY - Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • DISPLAY - Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • DISPLAY - Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamische QNED-Farbe

  • BILDBVERARBEITUNG - Bildprozessor

    α7 AI-Prozessor 4K Gen8

  • BILDBVERARBEITUNG - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Leistung

    20W

  • AUDIO - Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

  • ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE - Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    968 x 565 x 29,7

  • ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE - Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    9,3

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Edge LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamische QNED-Farbe

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α7 AI-Prozessor 4K Gen8

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Local Dimming

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Modi

  • Autokalibrierung

    Ja

GAMING

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (bis zu 60Hz)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    968 x 565 x 29,7

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    968 x 637 x 260

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    1.115 x 660 x 187

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    500 x 260

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    9,3

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    13,1

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    15,2

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    200 x 200

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096396421

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (siehe Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.1)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1 Stück (außer für UK, Irland)

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Funktioniert mit Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Apple Home

    Ja

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italien)

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

  • Analoger TV-Empfang

    Ja

  • Digitaler TV-Empfang

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.