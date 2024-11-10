Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55“ LG UHD TV
55UQ91009LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

55“ LG UHD TV

55UQ91009LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
55UQ91009LA

55“ LG UHD TV

(6)
Vorderansicht des LG UHD TV mit eingefügtem Bild und Produktlogo
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    4K IPS LCD Panel

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    139

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Nein

  • IPS Panel

    Ja

  • Farbtiefe

    8bit (ca. 17 Mio Farben)

  • Ultra Luminance

    Nein

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    50 Hz

VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    ALPHA5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture Pro

    Nein

  • Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Text Upscaling

    Nein

  • AI Genre Selection

    Nein

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Nein

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja / Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    Nein

  • 2K HFR

    Nein

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Nein

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60P, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Nein

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync kompatibel

    Nein

  • FreeSync kompatibel

    Nein

  • HGiG Mode

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard

    Ja

AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT

  • Sound Output gesamt

    20 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 Kanal

  • Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (Klinke oder optisch)

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nein

  • Deep Learning AI Sound Pro

    AI Sound (up-mix auf 5.1)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Ja

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker verwenden)

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Nein

  • LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)

    Ja

  • Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share (Soundmodus auf Soundbar wechseln)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS 22

  • Anzahl der CPUs

    Quad Core

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Multi View

    Nein

  • Sport Alarm

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Apps / LG Store

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Nein

  • Always Ready

    Nein

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Nein (UK, Germnay)

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Magic Tap (NFC)

    Nein

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • Room-to-Room Share

    Ja

  • Magic Explorer

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay2

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Speech to Text / Text to speech

    Ja

  • LG Sprachsuche

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Nein (UK, Germnay)

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+2.0/CI+1.4

  • Teletext

    Ja (TOP)

  • Teletext Seiten

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    1 (hinten) / 2 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2x (1 hinten, 1 seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja (hinten)

  • Component / AV Cinch

    Nein

  • CI Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF Eingang

    2x (RF / Sat) (seitlich)

  • SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)

    Ja (hinten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out

    Nein

  • WiFi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • WiFi 6

    Nein

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    G (Spektrum: A bis G)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    82 kWh/1000 Std

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1235 x 715 x 57,5 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1235 x 787 x 260 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1360 x 810 x 207 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    819 x 260 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    14 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    15,4 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    20,3 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300x300

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    MR22 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091625793

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren