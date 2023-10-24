About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Auf weißem Boden und vor grünem Hintergrund sind eine Waschmaschine und eine Kühl-/Gefrierkombination, eine Energiekennzeichung und rundherum Blätter platziert

Neue Energielabels für Einen Nachhaltigeren Alltag

Erfahren Sie mehr über die im März 2021 überarbeiteten Energielabels und entscheiden Sie sich mit LG für Nachhaltigkeit im Alltag.

Wie hat Sich die Kennzeichnung für Energieeffizienz Verändert?

Seit über 25 Jahren helfen Energiekennzeichnungen und entsprechende Labels Kunden dabei, energieeffiziente Geräte zu erkennen. Im März 2021 wurden die Normen für dieses Kennzeichnungssystem nun überarbeitet.

Im vorherigen System mit einer Skala von A+++ bis G wurden über 90 % aller auf dem Markt verfügbaren Produkte als A+, A++ oder A+++ eingestuft. Diese Kennzeichnung erwies sich mit ihrer überholten Skala als veraltetes und damit unzuverlässiges Hilfsmittel bei Kaufentscheidungen. Die neue Kennzeichnung ersetzt die alte Klassifizierung nun durch ein kundenfreundlicheres, praktischeres und intuitiveres System − und zwar mit einer einfachen Skala von A bis G, wobei die Anforderungen für die neue begehrte A-Klasse deutlich schärfer ausfallen als jene, die für eine A+++, A++ oder A+ galten.
Mit der neuen Klassifizierung können Kunden nun viel schneller und deutlicher Unterschiede in den Energieeffizienzen von Produkten erkennen.

Die Änderung betrifft u.a. folgende Haushaltsgeräte: Waschmaschinen, Waschtrockner sowie Kühlgeräte (wie Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen und Side-by-Sides).

*Quelle: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/de/IP_21_818

Was ist an der neuen Energiekennzeichnung anders?

Von der alten zur neuen Kennzeichnung

Die neue Energiekennzeichnungs-Skala von A bis G ist bei der Bewertung strenger, sodass es voraussichtlich nur wenige Produkte in die beste „A“-Kategorie schaffen werden. So wird ein Anreiz für Hersteller geschaffen, Produkte in Zukunft energieeffizienter zu gestalten. Haushaltsgeräte, die zuvor zu den energieeffizientesten Produkten am Markt gezählt wurden, fallen nun typischerweise in die Kategorien „B“, „C“ oder „D“. Das bedeutet nicht, dass sie weniger effizient geworden sind. Vielmehr steigen die Ansprüche an immer nachhaltigere Technologien für die Zukunft.

Eine weitere Änderung an der Kennzeichnung ist die Einführung eines QR-Codes im neuen Kennzeichnungsdesign. Kunden können den QR-Code scannen, um zu mehr Informationen aus der EU-Datenbank zu gelangen. Verschiedene weitere Informationen, wie z.B. der Wasserverbrauch oder der Geräuschpegel, sind in einfachen und intuitiven Piktogrammen dargestellt und teils auch mit einer Bewertungsskala von A bis D bewertet, um dem Nutzer auch darüber einen umfänglichen Überblick über das Produkt bereitzustellen.

*Quelle:
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/de/IP_21_818
*Quelle: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/de/MEMO_19_1596

So Funktionieren die Neuen Kennzeichnungen

Waschmaschinen Waschtrockner Kühlgeräte
Waschmaschinen

Diese Informationen stecken in der neuen Kennzeichnung Ihrer Waschmaschine

Links ist eine Waschmaschine zu sehen, in der Mitte eine Energiekennzeichnung mit Erklärung ihrer Bestandteile.

*https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32019R2023

Diese Informationen stecken in der neuen Kennzeichnung Ihres Waschtrockners

Links ist ein Waschtrockner zu sehen, in der Mitte eine Energiekennzeichnung mit Erklärung ihrer Bestandteile.

*https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32019R2023

Diese Informationen stecken in der neuen Kennzeichnung Ihres Kühlgeräts

Links ist eine Kühlkombination zu sehen, in der Mitte eine Energiekennzeichnung mit Erklärung ihrer Bestandteile.

Vor einem Hintergrund aus Bergen und Himmel hält ein Vater ein lächelndes Kind. Die Energiesymbole umgeben die beiden.

Achten Sie mit Energieeffizienten Produkten Von LG auf Ihre Umwelt

Um unseren Beitrag zu einer nachhaltigeren Zukunft zu leisten, legt LG beim Produkt- und Leistungsdesign besonderen Wert darauf, den ökologischen Fußabdruck zu minimieren. Neben einer besonders hohen Energieeffizienz sucht LG stetig weitere Maßnahmen, um Produkte hinsichtlich der Nachhaltigkeit zu optimieren.

Nachhaltige Technologien

Erfahren Sie hier mehr über die einzigartigen Technologien von LG Waschmaschinen, Waschtrocknern und Kühlgeräten für einen effizienten, nachhaltigen Lebensstil.

Vor einem grünen Hintergrund stehen eine Waschmaschine und drei große As auf einer Plattform. Daneben ist eine Energiekennzeichnung zu sehen, dahinter Laub.

LG Waschmaschinen mit Triple-A-Klasse

LG Waschmaschinen stechen nicht nur durch ihre herausragende Bewertung bei der Energieeffizienzklasse hervor, sondern auch in anderen Kategorien wie Schleuderleistung und Geräuschpegel.* Triple A Geräte wie unsere bei LG sind ein seltener Fund. Doch nicht nur das: Dank unserer hochentwickelten Waschtechnologie wird Ihre Wäsche so schonend gereinigt, dass sie länger hält und so zu einem nachhaltigeren Lebensstil beiträgt.

LG Waschmaschinen mit Triple-A-Klasse Zu Waschmaschinen Mit Energieklasse A
3 Kreisdiagramme und die Waschtrockner vor einem blauen Hintergrund.

Zeit und Energie sparen mit LG Waschtrocknern mit TurboWash® 360°

Die Funktion TurboWash® 360° ist eine hochentwickelte Technologie in unseren Waschtrocknern und Waschmaschinen, die mit vier beweglichen 3D-Multi-Einsprühdüsen Wasser in alle Richtungen der Trommel sprüht und so die Ladung schneller und gründlicher durchfeuchtet und reinigt.** TurboWash® 360° spart Ihnen somit nicht nur Zeit und Energie, sondern trägt auch zu einem nachhaltigeren Lebensstil bei.

Zeit und Energie sparen mit LG Waschtrocknern mit TurboWash® 360° Alle Waschtrockner
Ein Kühlschrank mit sichtbarem Kompressorfluss in einer grauen Küche.

Energiesparende und Langlebige Kühlgeräte von LG

Sparen Sie dank dem sehr effizienten Herzstück von LG Kühlgeräten, dem Inverter Linear Compressor®, Energie und reduzieren Sie so Ihren ökologischen Fußabdruck. Er ist außerdem leiser und verlässlicher als konventionelle Kompressoren und zudem besonders langlebig − darauf gewährt LG sogar 10 Jahre Garantie.

Energiesparende und Langlebige Kühlgeräte von LG Alle Kühlgeräte

*Modellabhängig, bewertet gemäß der EU-Verordnung EU2019/2014.
**Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019, basierend auf IEC 60456: Edition 5.0. TurboWash® 360° Zyklus mit halber Beladung, im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash®-Option (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
***Im Vergleich zu einem LG Kühlschrank mit konventionellem Hubkolbenkompressor, basierend auf einem VDE-Testverfahren zum Vergleich des Energieverbrauches und des Geräuschpegels zwischen den LG Modellen GBB530NSCXE und GBB530NSQWB.

Hier Finden Sie Antworten auf Häufig Gestellte Fragen zur Energieeffizienz.

Q.

Wieso hat sich die Energieeffizienzklasse so stark verändert?

A.

Die EU hat eine neue Energiekennzeichnung eingeführt, um es Konsumenten leichter zu machen, zwischen technologisch hochentwickelten Haushaltsgeräten zu unterscheiden. Je nach jeweiliger Effizienz werden Haushaltsgeräte auf der neuen Skala in eine andere Klasse eingestuft als zuvor. Die gesetzgebenden EU-Organe wollen so die bisherige Kennzeichnung überarbeiten und die oberen, besten Klassen nur spärlich besetzen, um Raum für technologischen Fortschritt zu schaffen. Der Energieverbrauch der jeweiligen Geräte bleibt gleich, nur die Bemessung und die Bewertungsskala verschiebt sich.

Q.

Hat sich auch an dem Energieverbrauch des Produkts etwas geändert?

A.

Nein. Der Energieverbrauch der jeweiligen Geräte bleibt gleich, nur die Bemessung und die Bewertungsskala verschiebt sich. Dank technologischer Innovationen sind allerdings neue Produkte viel effizienter als noch vor einigen Jahren.