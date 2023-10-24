About Cookies on This Site

32 Zoll UltraGear™ QHD Gaming-Monitor mit Wiederholrate von 240Hz (O/C 260Hz)
32GQ85X_NEW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

32GQ85X-B

32 Zoll UltraGear™ QHD Gaming-Monitor mit Wiederholrate von 240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

32GQ85X_NEW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
32GQ85X-B

32 Zoll UltraGear™ QHD Gaming-Monitor mit Wiederholrate von 240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

Vorderansicht
Das Gaming-Kraftpaket

Das Gaming-Kraftpaket

Display
Nano IPS mit ATW
QHD-Display (2.560 x 1.440)
Speed
240 Hz (Übertaktung: 260 Hz)
IPS mit 1 ms (GtG)
QHD@240Hz über HDMI 2.1
Technologie
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Nano IPS mit ATW

Großer Betrachtungswinkel? Kein Problem!

Der ATW-Filter (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) reduziert den IPS-typischen Glow bei dunklen Inhalten und schrägem Betrachtungswinkel. Lebendige, präzise Farben und tiefes, dunkles Schwarz bewirken ein realistisches Spielerlebnis.
Mit ATW
Ohne ATW
Ohne ATW
Mit ATW

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

ATW

Besseres Kontrastverhältnis und bessere Farbdarstellung

  • Winkelkontrastverhältnis
    ohne ATW vs. ATW
  • Farbabdeckung (DCI/CIE1976)
    ohne ATW vs. ATW
Displays mit ATW-Filter, üblicherweise eingesetzt in Highend-Displays für Medizin und Wissenschaft, bietet bei größeren Betrachtungswinkeln ein besseres Winkelkontrastverhältnis (max. 10-fach) und eine bessere Farbabdeckung (max. 40-fach) als Displays ohne ATW.

*Winkelkontrastverhältnis: Der blaue Bereich stellt den dunklen Teil eines Pixels dar; je breiter der blaue Bereich, desto geringer das Kontrastverhältnis.

*Winkelkontrastverhältnis: Der blaue Bereich stellt den dunklen Teil eines Pixels dar; je breiter der blaue Bereich, desto geringer das Kontrastverhältnis.

Dieses Produkt ist von UL verifiziert. Muster dieses Produkts wurden von UL geprüft und erfüllen die geltenden Prüfanforderungen für [Nano IPS mit ATW verbessert das Winkelkontrastverhältnis (10x) und die Farbabdeckung (40x) gegenüber NRT].

*NRT: Steht für New Zero Retardation TAC, bei der ATW Pol nicht angewendet wird.

Bildgewaltiges Gaming-Erlebnis

Bildgewaltiges Gaming-Erlebnis

Die Nano-IPS-Technologie unterstützt die Wiedergabe von lebendigen Farben, während VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 für einen dynamischen Kontrast auf dem großen QHD-32-Zoll-Bildschirm sorgt.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Reaktionsschneller Bildschirm, flüssiges Gameplay
240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

Reaktionsschneller Bildschirm, flüssiges Gameplay

Die Geschwindigkeit von 240 Hz (Übertaktung: 660 Hz) ermöglicht es Gamern, das nächste Bild schnell zu sehen, außerdem werden Spielabläufe flüssig wiedergegeben. Spieler können dadurch schneller auf Gegner reagieren und auf Ziele abfeuern.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Die Nutzung von 240 Hz (Übertaktung: 260 Hz) erfordert eine Grafikkarte, die DSC und DisplayPort 1.4 unterstützt.

IPS mit 1 ms (GtG)

Blitzschnelle Reaktionszeit

Das IPS-Panel mit 1 ms ist mit der Geschwindigkeit eines TN-Panels vergleichbar. Die schnelle Reaktionszeit und das Wegfallen gespiegelter Geisterbilder bringen das Gameplay auf ein ganz neues Level.

Weniger Unschärfe und Geisterbilder beim Spielen dank IPS mit 1 ms.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Wählen Sie „Schnellerer Modus“, um „1 ms Reaktionszeit“ auszuführen. (Spielmodus → Reaktionszeit → Schnellerer Modus).

Einfach losgamen – bei voller Auflösung
QHD@240Hz über HDMI 2.1

Einfach losgamen – bei voller Auflösung

Der 32GQ850 bietet über HDMI 2.1 eine Wiederholrate von bis zu 240 Hz. Gamer können die QHD-240Hz-Auflösung und die Wiederholrate von 244 Hz entweder über DisplayPort oder HDMI in vollem Umfang genießen.

*Unterstützt bis zu 240 Hz (Übertaktung: 260 Hz) mit variabler Wiederholrate (Variable Refresh Rate/VRR). Eine Grafikkarte, die HDMI 2.1 unterstützt, und das im Lieferumfang enthaltene HDMI-2.1-Kabel sind für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb erforderlich.
*Die Grafikkarte ist separat erhältlich.

Beste Technologie für ein flüssiges Gameplay

Beste Technologie für ein flüssiges Gameplay


VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

Der Monitor mit VESA-AdaptiveSync-Display-Zertifizierung, vorgesehen für Geräte mit deutlich höheren Bildwiederholraten bei niedriger Latenz, bietet ein flüssiges Gameplay und eine ruckelfreie Videowiedergabe.


NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Der 32GQ850 wurde von NVIDIA getestet und offiziell als G-SYNC® Compatible ausgewiesen und ist der ideale Monitor für ein ruckel- und unterbrechungsfreies Spielerlebnis.


AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Mithilfe der FreeSync™-Premium-Pro-Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Unerwünschtes Ruckeln und Unterbrechungen werden fast vollständig eliminiert.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Elegante Gaming-Ästhetik

Elegante Gaming-
Ästhetik

Das Design mit schmalem Rahmen auf drei Seiten und die neue Hexagon-
Beleuchtung lassen das Gamer-Herz höher schlagen.
Der verstellbare Standfuß macht das Spielen denkbar bequem.

Kopfhöreranschluss (4-polig)
Kopfhöreranschluss (4-polig)

Immersiver Sound

Über den 4-poligen Kopfhöreranschluss ein Gaming-Headset anschließen und während des Spiels chatten, DTS Headphone:X lässt Sie den Surround-Sound noch intensiver erleben.

*Dieser Monitor verfügt nicht über eingebaute Lautsprecher.
*Die Kopfhörer sind separat erhältlich.

Anpassbare Modi für jedes Spiel
Gaming-Benutzeroberfläche

Preisgekrönte, auf‘s Gaming ausgelegte Benutzeroberfläche

Gamer können mittels OnScreen Display und OnScreen Control Einstellungen einfach anpassen – angefangen von grundlegenden Monitoroptionen bis hin zur Funktion „benutzerdefinierte Tasten“, über die der Benutzer eigene Tastenkombinationen festlegen kann.

*Besuchen Sie LG.COM, um die aktuelle Version von OnScreen Control herunterzuladen.
*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync überwinden Gamer kritische Momente in Echtzeit. Die Eingangsverzögerung wird reduziert und eine rasche Reaktion auf Gegner zum Kinderspiel.

Black Stabilizer

Dank Black Stabilizer können Spieler Scharfschützen sehen, die sich an dunklen Stellen verstecken, und brenzligen Situationen blitzschnell entkommen.

Fadenkreuz

Der Zielpunkt wird in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu verbessern.

BpS-Zähler

Bilder pro Sekunde (BpS, engl.: Frames Per Second/FPS) werden beim Spielen in einer Ecke des Bildschirms angezeigt. Es muss keine separate Software installiert werden.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Die Fadenkreuz-Funktion ist bei aktiviertem BpS-Zähler nicht verfügbar.
*Der BpS-Zähler zeigt möglicherweise einen Wert an, der die maximale Wiederholrate des Monitors überschreitet.

LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Farben in Präzision

Optimieren Sie die Farbleistung mithilfe der Hardwarekalibrierung über das LG Calibration Studio, um das breite Farbspektrum und die Farbkonstanz des LG-IPS-QHD-Displays optimal zu nutzen.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Die Software und der Kalibrierungssensor sind.
NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten. Besuchen Sie LG.COM, um die neueste Version der Software LG Calibration Studio herunterzuladen.

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

969 x 168 x 531

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

713,9 x 428,2 x 54

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

713,9 x 613,8 x 278

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

11.5

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

5.9

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

8.2

FEATURES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

JA

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabiliser

JA

Farbkalibrierung im Werk

JA

Fadenkreuz

JA

Dynamic Action Sync

JA

Flicker Safe

JA

FPS Counter

JA

HDR 10

JA

HDR Effect

JA

HW-Kalibrierung

HW-Kalibrierung vorbereitet

Nano IPS™ Technologie

JA

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Andere (Features)

Hexagon-Beleuchtung, DTS HP:X (4-poliger Kopfhörerausgang)

OverClocking

JA

Lese-Modus

JA

RGB-LED-Beleuchtung

Hexagon-Beleuchtung

Smart Energy Saving

JA

Benutzerdefinierte Taste

JA

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

VRR

JA

POWER

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Weniger als 0,3 W

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

110 W

Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

Weniger als 0,5 W

Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

55 W

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

JA

INFO

Produktname

UltraGear

Jahr

2022

DISPLAY

Bildformat

16:9

Helligkeit (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

1,07 Milliarden

Colour Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Kontrastverhältnis (min.)

700:1

Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel-Typ

IPS

Pixelabstand [mm]

0,2724 x 0,2724

Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

260 (O/C)

Auflösung

2560 x 1440

Reaktionszeit

1 ms (GtG bei Faster)

Größe [cm]

80

Größe [Zoll]

31.5

Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW-ANWENDUNG

LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

JA

LG UltraGear™ Studio

JA

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

JA

KONNEKTIVITÄT

DisplayPort

JA (1 Stück)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

JA (2 Stück)

Kopfhörerausgang

4-polig (Ton+Mikrofon)

USB Downstream-Anschluss

JA (2 Stück/ver3.0)

USB Upstream-Anschluss

JA (1 Stück/Ver3.0)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

JA

MECHANISCH

Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

Kippen/Höhe/Schwenken

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

DisplayPort

JA

HDMI

JA

Andere (Zubehör)

Maushalterung (1 Stück), Kabelhalterung (1 Stück)

USB A auf B

JA

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(32GQ85X-B)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(32GQ85X-B)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (32GQ85X-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Vorderansicht

32GQ85X-B

32 Zoll UltraGear™ QHD Gaming-Monitor mit Wiederholrate von 240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

32GQ85X_NEW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt