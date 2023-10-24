About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Ultrawide Monitore

Die Ultrawide Monitore von LG sind aus dem Berufsalltag und der heimischen Arbeitsumgebung nicht mehr wegzudenken. Durch das Breitbildformat werden diverse Anwendungen deutlich vereinfacht. Ganz gleich ob kreativer Designer, Excel-Genie oder High-End Gamer – die LG UltraWide™ Monitore mit IPS-Technologie sind vielfältig einsetzbar.

multitasking

Echtes Multitasking

Lehrbücher, Vorträge, Konversationen und Suchvorgänge werden auf einen Blick angezeigt – der breite Monitor wird zum Online-Unterrichtsraum.

großem Blickfeld

Online-Unterricht mit großem Blickfeld

Lehrbücher, Vorträge, Konversationen und Suchvorgänge werden auf einen Blick angezeigt – der breite Monitor wird zum Online-Unterrichtsraum.

Homeoffice-Setting

Ihr perfektes Homeoffice-Setting

Unsere 21:9 UltraWide™ Monitore bieten Ihnen 33% mehr Bildschirmfläche als ein herkömmlicher Full HD Monitor.

Was sind UltraWide™ Monitore?

UltraWide™ bedeutet eine Verbreiterung des bisherigen Widescreen-Formats. Die weitläufigen UltraWide™ Monitore verfügen über ein 21:9 Format, das eine deutliche Verbesserung des bisherigen 16:9-Standards darstellt. Der erheblich vergrößerte Sichtbereich stellt eine echte Innovation dar, denn mit dem 21:9-Format erhalten Sie die Wirkung von zwei Bildschirmen nebeneinander. Zudem profitieren Sie von der blickwinkelstabilen IPS-Technologie, die unter anderem die Farbtiefe verbessert und die Reaktionszeit verkürzt. Ob zum Arbeiten, Fernsehen, Surfen oder Gamen – die UltraWide™ Monitore von LG überzeugen sofort.

Mehr Produktivität dank 21:9 UltraWide™-Screen

Ein LG UltraWide™ Monitor ist für Multitasker ein echtes Must-Have. Durch sein 21:9 Format bietet er einen erweiterten Arbeitsraum und somit mehr Produktivität. Der Bildschirm lässt sich in vier anpassbare Bereiche einteilen, wodurch Sie beispielsweise vier Dokumente gleichzeitig auf Ihrem UltraWide™ Monitor anzeigen oder einen Film anschauen und parallel dazu im Internet surfen können. Dank LG OnScreen Control können Sie die Anzeigeeinstellungen ihres 21:9 Monitors jederzeit individuell justieren. Organisieren Sie sich im Screen Split bis zu vier große Fenster gleichzeitig auf dem Display und erleben Sie, was wahres Multitasking bedeutet. Dem Einsatz eines 21:9 UltraWide™ Monitors von LG sind praktisch keine Grenzen gesetzt.

21:9 UltraWide IPS-Screen: Starke Farben aus jedem Blickwinkel

Die 21:9-UltraWide™ Monitore von LG bieten darüber hinaus die neueste IPS-Technologie (In-Plane Switching) zur erheblichen Verbesserung der Leistung von Flüssigkristallanzeigen. Dank Nano IPS werden die Reaktionszeiten verkürzt, die Farbwiedergabe optimiert und Benutzer können die Bilder von nahezu jedem Blickwinkel aus genießen. In Kombination mit VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 erleben Sie aufregend realistische Farben, die Sie Ihre Arbeit präzise umsetzen und Sie außerdem in die Gaming-Welt abtauchen lassen.

21:9 UltraWide™ IPS-Monitore von LG ermöglichen eine extrem realitätsnahe Farbdarstellung, was beispielsweise bei der Bildbearbeitung enorme Vorteile mit sich bringt. Für professionelle Screendesigner und Videocutter, aber auch für die Bildbearbeitung in privatem Rahmen sind die UltraWide™ Monitore mit IPS-Technologie von LG eine ausgezeichnete Wahl. Sollten Sie nach reinen Gaming Monitoren auf der Suche sein erhalten Sie hier einen Überblick über alle Gaming Monitore von LG.

Die LG Curved Monitore mit UltraWide™-Screen eignen sich besonders gut, um einen noch besseren Blick auf die gesamte Bildfläche zu erhalten. Durch die Krümmung des höhenverstellbaren Displays bleibt der Abstand des Bildes zu den Augen immer gleich und sorgt so für ein entspanntes Arbeiten oder Spielen.

LG Monitore im 21:9-Format: Multifunktionalität als Gaming-, Office- oder Designer-Display

Ein UltraWide™ Monitor ist bestens als Gaming-Monitor geeignet, da durch ein professionelles Farb- und Kontrastmanagement Spielewelten realitätsgetreu wiedergegeben werden. Einige Modelle verfügen über FreeSync™, das Ihnen ein flüssiges Gamen ohne störendes Ruckeln ermöglicht. Für gesteigerte Gewinnchancen sorgt zudem der Black Stabilizer, mit dem das Sichten beispielsweise von im Schatten verborgenen Feinden erleichtert wird. Die Dynamic Action Sync sorgt dafür, dass Sie Ihre Angriffe mit kürzeren Verzögerungszeiten ausführen können.

Besonders die LG 34 Zoll Curved Monitore liefern dank des leicht gebogenen Displays eine atemberaubende Anzeige Ihrer Spielzüge. Auch für Multi-Tasking-Talente bietet LG mit seinen UltraWide™ Monitoren die perfekte Lösung, denn durch die Größe des Bildschirmes können Sie direkt mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigen. Auf diese Weise lassen sich beispielsweise umfangreiche Excel-Tabellen vollständig anzeigen – ganz ohne störendes Scrollen. Verbinden Sie per USB Type-C™ außerdem ganz einfach Ihr Apple Notebook oder andere Highend-Geräte. Zusätzlich können Sie Daten blitzschnell per Thunderbolt™ 3 übertragen. Erleben Sie mit einem LG UltraWide™ Monitor die volle Effizienz in Ihrem Alltag!

LG 21:9 UltraWide™ Monitore – Die Vorteile*:

  • Erleichtertes Arbeiten durch ein um 30% verbreitertes Sichtfeld gegenüber dem 16:9-Format – öffnen Sie so mehrere Anwendungen bequem nebeneinander
  • OnScreen Control: Praktische Unterteilbarkeit des Bildschirms in vier anpassbare Bereiche und mehr
  • Realitätsnahe Farbwiedergabe aus jedem Blickwinkel dank Nano IPS
  • Besonders klares und helles HDR mit VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
  • Hervorragende Eignung als Gaming-Monitor – das erweiterte Sichtfeld lässt Sie voll und ganz in die Spielewelt abtauchen
  • Für Gaming-Fans bringen FreeSync™, Black Stabilizer und Dynamic Action Sync den entscheidenden Vorteil
  • Genießen Sie Ihre Filme im originalen Kinoformat – ohne schwarze Balken an den Rändern
  • Als LG 21:9 Curved-Design erhältlich – der Abstand zwischen Auge und Bildschirm bleibt so zu jedem Punkt gleich
  • Ersetzt Zweischirmlösungen
  • Beste Ergonomie: höhenverstellbar und schwenkbar
  • Je nach Modell mit Stereolautsprechern ausgestattet

*Die Features können je nach Modell variieren.

Kundenservice

Hier finden Sie Anleitungen, Manuals, den LG Service sowie Software- und Garantieinformationen.