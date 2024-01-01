Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 4K NanoCell TV
55NANO816NA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG 4K NanoCell TV

55NANO816NA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG 4K NanoCell TV

55NANO816NA
(3)
  • Visning forfra af LG 4K NanoCell TV 55NANO816NA
  • LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
  • LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
  • LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
  • LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
  • LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
Visning forfra af LG 4K NanoCell TV 55NANO816NA
LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA
LG 4K NanoCell TV, 55NANO816NA

Nøglefunktioner

  • Ægte 4K
  • NanoCell Teknologi - for rene farver
  • Quad Core 4K Processor
  • Full Array Dimming
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • Displaytype

    4K NanoCell Display

  • Skærmstørrelse

    55

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Bred visningsvinkel

    Bred visningsvinkel

  • Bredere farveskala

    Nano farve

  • Billion Rich Colors

    Ja

  • Lysdæmpende

    Local Dimming (Lokal dæmpning)

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • BLU type

    Kant

VIDEO(BILLEDKVALITET)

  • Processor

    Quad core-processor 4K

  • AI Billede / Pro

    Nej

  • Ansigtsforbedring

    Nej

  • Opskalering med AI

    Nej

  • Billedforbedring

    Billedforbedring

  • Lysstyrkekontrol med AI

    Nej

  • HDR

    Aktiv HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ja

  • HLG

    Ja

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • HDR Dynamisk tone-kortlægning / Pro

    HDR Dynamisk tone-kortlægning

  • 4K HFR

    Ja

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Lysdæmpende algoritme

    LG Lokal kontrast

  • Opskalering

    4K Opskalering

  • HEVC (Dekoder)

    4K@60P, 10 bit

  • VP9 (Dekoder)

    4K@60P, 10 bit

  • AV1

    Nej

  • Kompatibel med G-Sync

    Nej

  • FreeSync™

    Nej

  • HGiG-tilstand

    MR

  • Øjeblikkelig Spil-respons (VRR/ALLM)

    ALLM

LYD

  • Højttaler (lyd output)

    20W

  • Kanal

    2.0ch

  • Retning

    Firing nedad

  • Samtidig lyd output

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Sound Pro

    AI lyd

  • Akustisk tuning med AI

    Ja

  • Surround tilstand

    Ultra Surround

  • Tydelig stemme

    Klar tale III

  • Bluetooth-surroundsound

    Ja

  • WiSA højtalere

    Nej

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Bluetooth nem parring

    Ja

  • Lyddeling

    Ja

  • Lydafkoder

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Se manual)

AI FUNKTION

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Intelligent stemmegenkendelse

    Ja

  • Tale til tekst

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • AI UX

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI anbefaling

    Ja

  • Smart redigering

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Mobilforbindelse

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Håndfri stemmekontrol

    Nej

INTELLIGENT FUNKTION

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Antal CPU’er

    Quad

  • Magic fjernbetjening

    Indbygget

  • Universal betjening

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Audio vejledning (Tekst til tale)

    Ja

  • Art galleri

    Nej

  • LG Store

    Ja

  • Web browser

    Ja

  • Musikafspiller

    Ja

  • TV tændt med mobil

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi tv til

    Ja

  • Netværk filbrowser

    Ja

  • Blokér adgang til skadelig side

    Ja

  • Sportsalarm

    Ja

UDSENDELSESSYSTEM

  • Digital TV modtagelse

    Ja

  • Jordbaseret

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV modtagelse

    Ja

  • Twin Tuner

    Nej

  • Dataudsendelse

    Ja

  • CI+ (Fælles grænseflade)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • [DVB] undertitel

    Ja

  • AD (Audio beskrivelse)

    Ja

  • EPG (8dage)

    Ja

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Skærmdeling

    Ja

  • HDMI

    2 (bagside)/2 (side)

  • version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC / ARC

    eARC

  • USB

    1 (Bagside)/1 (side)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Komponent

    Nej

  • Komposit ind (AV)

    Nej

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF ind

    2 (Bagside, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optisk digital lydudgang)

    Ja

  • Hovedtelefon/AUX 3,5 mm ud

    Nej

  • RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)

    Nej

  • Wifi

    Version 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Version 5.0

POWER & GREEN

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Strømforbrug ved standby

    Under 0,5W

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjening

    MR20

  • Komponent /AV-køn

    Nej

  • IR Blaster-kabel

    Nej

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

YDERLIGERE FUNKTION

  • Autokalibrering.

    Nej

  • OSD sprog

    37 Sprog

  • Tidsmaskine-(DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital optagelse

    Ja

  • Analog DVR

    Nej

  • Tidsændring

    Ja

  • Se og optag

    Nej

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Vægt uden stativ

    17.2

  • Vægt med stativ

    18.7

  • Vægt i forsendelse

    23.7

  • Størrelse uden stativ (VxHxD)

    1232 x 716 x 63.6

  • Størrelse med stativ (VxHxD)

    1232 x 786 x 263

  • Størrelse i forsendelse (VxHxD)

    1360 x 880 x 175

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk