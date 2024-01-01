LG 4K NanoCell TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
Displaytype
4K NanoCell Display
-
Skærmstørrelse
65
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Bred visningsvinkel
Bred visningsvinkel
-
Bredere farveskala
Nano farve
-
Billion Rich Colors
Ja
-
Lysdæmpende
Local Dimming (Lokal dæmpning)
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU type
Kant
VIDEO(BILLEDKVALITET)
-
Processor
Quad core-processor 4K
-
AI Billede / Pro
Nej
-
Ansigtsforbedring
Nej
-
Opskalering med AI
Nej
-
Billedforbedring
Billedforbedring
-
Lysstyrkekontrol med AI
Nej
-
HDR
Aktiv HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro
Ja
-
HLG
Ja
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
-
HDR Dynamisk tone-kortlægning / Pro
HDR Dynamisk tone-kortlægning
-
4K HFR
Ja
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Lysdæmpende algoritme
LG Lokal kontrast
-
Opskalering
4K Opskalering
-
HEVC (Dekoder)
4K@60P, 10 bit
-
VP9 (Dekoder)
4K@60P, 10 bit
-
AV1
Nej
-
Kompatibel med G-Sync
Nej
-
FreeSync™
Nej
-
HGiG-tilstand
MR
-
Øjeblikkelig Spil-respons (VRR/ALLM)
ALLM
LYD
-
Højttaler (lyd output)
20W
-
Kanal
2.0ch
-
Retning
Firing nedad
-
Samtidig lyd output
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Sound Pro
AI lyd
-
Akustisk tuning med AI
Ja
-
Surround tilstand
Ultra Surround
-
Tydelig stemme
Klar tale III
-
Bluetooth-surroundsound
Ja
-
WiSA højtalere
Nej
-
LG Lyd Synkronisering
Ja
-
Bluetooth nem parring
Ja
-
Lyddeling
Ja
-
Lydafkoder
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Se manual)
AI FUNKTION
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Intelligent stemmegenkendelse
Ja
-
Tale til tekst
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
AI UX
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI anbefaling
Ja
-
Smart redigering
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Mobilforbindelse
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
ThinQ App
Ja
-
Håndfri stemmekontrol
Nej
INTELLIGENT FUNKTION
-
Operativsystem (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Antal CPU’er
Quad
-
Magic fjernbetjening
Indbygget
-
Universal betjening
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Audio vejledning (Tekst til tale)
Ja
-
Art galleri
Nej
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Web browser
Ja
-
Musikafspiller
Ja
-
TV tændt med mobil
Ja
-
Wi-Fi tv til
Ja
-
Netværk filbrowser
Ja
-
Blokér adgang til skadelig side
Ja
-
Sportsalarm
Ja
UDSENDELSESSYSTEM
-
Digital TV modtagelse
Ja
-
Jordbaseret
DVB-T2/T
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV modtagelse
Ja
-
Twin Tuner
Nej
-
Dataudsendelse
Ja
-
CI+ (Fælles grænseflade)
CI+1.4
-
Teletext
Ja
-
[DVB] undertitel
Ja
-
AD (Audio beskrivelse)
Ja
-
EPG (8dage)
Ja
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
Skærmdeling
Ja
-
HDMI
2 (bagside)/2 (side)
-
version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC / ARC
eARC
-
USB
1 (Bagside)/1 (side)
-
LAN
Ja
-
Komponent
Nej
-
Komposit ind (AV)
Nej
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF ind
2 (Bagside, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optisk digital lydudgang)
Ja
-
Hovedtelefon/AUX 3,5 mm ud
Nej
-
RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)
Nej
-
Wifi
Version 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Version 5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Strømforsyning
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Strømforbrug ved standby
Under 0,5W
TILBEHØR
-
Fjernbetjening
MR20
-
Komponent /AV-køn
Nej
-
IR Blaster-kabel
Nej
-
Strømkabel
Ja
YDERLIGERE FUNKTION
-
Autokalibrering.
Nej
-
OSD sprog
37 Sprog
-
Tidsmaskine-(DVR)
Ja
-
Digital optagelse
Ja
-
Analog DVR
Nej
-
Tidsændring
Ja
-
Se og optag
Nej
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Vægt uden stativ
24.1
-
Vægt med stativ
25.8
-
Vægt i forsendelse
33.3
-
Størrelse uden stativ (VxHxD)
1451 x 840 x 64
-
Størrelse med stativ (VxHxD)
1451 x 910 x 324
-
Størrelse i forsendelse (VxHxD)
1600 x 1035 x 207
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
