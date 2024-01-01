LG BX 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
Størrelser
55
-
Displaytype
4K OLED
-
Visningsvinkel
Perfekt visningsvinkel
-
Bredere farveskala
Perfekt farve
-
Lysdæmpende
Pixeldæmpning
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra luminans pro.
PROCESSOR
-
Processor
α7 Gen3
-
AI Genre
Ja
-
AI-billede
AI-billede
-
AI lysstyrke
Ja
BILLEDKVALITET
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro
Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Motion Handling
OLED Motion Pro
-
HFR
Ja
GAMING
-
HGiG
Ja
-
Øjeblikkelig spil-respons
VRR & ALLM
-
G-Sync/Freesync
G-SYNC
LYD
-
Højttalere
40W
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Lyd
AI Lyd
-
eARC/ARC
eARC
-
One Touch lydtuning
Ja
IND
-
Streaming
4K HDR
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
-
HDMI/USB
4 HDMI 2.1
3 USB4<>HDMI 2.1
3 USB
AI & SMART
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Platform
webOS
-
Stemmestyring
Kun fjernbetjening
-
Airplay 2
Ja
ANDET
-
Skærmdesign
4Side-biografskærm
-
Broadcast
T2/C/S2
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Energieffekt
A
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Vægt uden stativ
18.9
-
Vægt med stativ
19.9
-
Vægt i forsendelse
25.5
-
Størrelse uden stativ (VxHxD)
1228 x 706 x 46.9
-
Størrelse med stativ (VxHxD)
1228 x 744 x 246
-
Størrelse i forsendelse (VxHxD)
1446 x 810 x 207
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
