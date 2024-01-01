Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG BX 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
OLED65BX6LB ERP_NEW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG BX 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED65BX6LB ERP_NEW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG BX 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED65BX6LB
(2)
Visning forfra af LG BX 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV OLED65BX6LB
Nøglefunktioner

  • Oplev perfekt lys
  • Forbedrer din seeroplevelse
  • TV tager et skridt fremad
  • Det pefekt lys gør dit hjem til den bedste biografoplevelse
  • Nyd professionelt skabte billeder og lyd
  • Se filmen som den ser ud i biografen
Mere
Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • Størrelser

    65

  • Displaytype

    4K OLED

  • Visningsvinkel

    Perfekt visningsvinkel

  • Bredere farveskala

    Perfekt farve

  • Lysdæmpende

    Pixeldæmpning

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Lumin. Pro

PROCESSOR

  • Processor

    α7 Gen3

  • AI Genre

    Ja

  • AI-billede

    AI-billede

  • AI lysstyrke

    Ja

BILLEDKVALITET

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro

    Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Motion Handling

    OLED Motion Pro

  • HFR

    Ja

GAMING

  • HGiG

    Ja

  • Øjeblikkelig spil-respons

    VRR & ALLM

  • G-Sync/Freesync

    G-SYNC

LYD

  • Højttalere

    40W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Lyd

    AI Lyd

  • eARC/ARC

    eARC

  • One Touch lydtuning

    Ja

IND

  • Streaming

    4K HDR

  • Bluetooth

    V5.0

  • HDMI/USB

    4 HDMI 2.1
    3 USB4<>HDMI 2.1
    3 USB

AI & SMART

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Platform

    webOS

  • Stemmestyring

    Kun fjernbetjening

  • Airplay 2

    Ja

ANDET

  • Skærmdesign

    4Side-biografskærm

  • Broadcast

    T2/C/S2

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Energieffekt

    A

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Vægt uden stativ

    24

  • Vægt med stativ

    25

  • Vægt i forsendelse

    1677 x 950 x 207

  • Størrelse uden stativ (VxHxD)

    1449 x 830 x 46.9

  • Størrelse med stativ (VxHxD)

    1449 x 869 x 246

  • Størrelse i forsendelse (VxHxD)

    1677 x 950 x 207

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

