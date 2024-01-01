About Cookies on This Site

About LG Business

LG is determined to maintain its momentum. We constantly bolster our professionalism and take steps toward becoming a leading global company. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

LG Exceeds Expectations with Innovative Products

With a long history of achievements, LG is determined to maintain its momentum. We constantly bolster our professionalism and take steps toward becoming a leading global company.

LG Electronics aims at improving customers' life and business with leading products and world-class technology.

Expanding to Serve Enterprise Customers

LG has a solid presence in B2C fields, such as home appliance, home entertainment, and mobile communications. To support future growth in the B2B market, we keep developing our B2B portfolio. We also prepare for changes in industry and customer needs.

Sustainable Global Partnership

LG Electronics has a strong global network. We have manufacturing and production plants, sales offices, and research and development facilities in 128 global operations.

