Water-cooled Screw Chiller

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller is equipped with a highly efficient load evaporator and oil recovery system for reliable operation.

Water-cooled
Screw Chiller

Features Line Up
Features
High Efficiency Load Evaporator

By applying gravity type refrigerant distribution system, reliable operation is provided, and evaporation efficiency is improved by optimizing arrangement of eliminator and evaporator tube.

Oil Recovery System

The oil supplied during the high-speed rotation of the compressor is recovered through a three-stage separation system. When refrigerant is moved, it prevents impurities from entering and improves cooling efficiency. By continuously supplying and recovering oil, oil shortage can be prevented.

Reduced Weight & Size

Valuable floor space can be saved by reducing installation area and weight.

Noise Reduction

It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.

Black Box Feature

It stores and analyzes operation record for quick diagnosis to provide solution in case of failure.

High Efficiency Ice Thermal Storage System Applied

Ice Thermal Storage System cools the indoor area during the day and produces ice throughout the night. This applied solution allows more efficient product installation and energy consumption.

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Water-cooled Screw Chiller1

