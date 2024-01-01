About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi split

LG's Multi Split air conditioning system is a comfortable and stylish cooling solution that will keep you ahead of the game. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Multi Split 3

Multi Split

LG Multi Split air conditioning system is a
comfortable and stylish cooling solution.

Features Line up
Features
Inquire to buy
Perfect Solution for Multiple Rooms1

Perfect Solution for Multiple Rooms

Multi Split system provides cooling and heating in every room by installing just one outdoor unit.

Multi Piping Type

A single outdoor unit can support two to five indoor units.

* Max 5 Rooms (40kBtu/h)

DB Box Type

A single outdoor unit can support up to nine indoor units.

* Max 9 Rooms (56kBtu/h)

Various Indoor Types to Choose That Suits You The Most

A variety of sleek, elegant indoor units complement any home's interior.

Various indoor types to choose that suits you the most1

egen-multisplit-pdp-4-d

Space Flexibility

LG Multi Split system does not require multiple outdoor units for cooling all spaces in your home.
It conveniently needs only one outdoor unit to cover the whole house.

Space Flexibility1

*Based on 40kBtu/h model
*Based on MU5M40.U44 Model

Installation Flexibility

Compact design of 1 way cassette minimizes installation space.

Slim & Compact Design1

Slim & Compact Design

1 Way Cassette with slim height has reduced the restriction
which enables flexible installation in narrow ceiling space.

Faster Cooling & Heating

LG’s pressure sensor allows reaching the target
temperature more quickly with high accuracy and stability.

Smart Sensor1

Smart Sensor

Save time for reaching the desired temperature with
the pressure & temperature control. Experience the quick and
reliable operation with the LG Multi Split.

Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™

Monitor and control energy consumption for more effective energy conservation.
Check the temperature in your home even when you are away. Mobile Remote Control works anytime, anywhere.

Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™1

Air Purification

LG Cassette type indoor unit is equipped with the air purification function. It offers a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms our bodies. This is the CAC*-certified, high-performance product that delivers clean, cool air to your large space.

Air Purification1

*Certification Air Conditioner, the Korea Air Cleaning Association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space1

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space

A powerful 5-step air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option

Reliable R1 Compressor™

R1 Compressor is a new concept of scroll compressor that combines high-efficiency,
low sound levels of the scroll and the simple structure of the rotary compressor.

Corrosion Resistance Black Fin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution including fumes.

Multi Split Line up

Multi Split Line Up1

Inquiry To Buy1

Inquiry to Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to Buy Learn more

For More Materials, Manuals or Engineering Support, Please Go to Resource Download

Go
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 