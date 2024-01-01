About Cookies on This Site

Floor Standing

LG Floor Standing allows cooling and heating faster and wider, reaching every corner of a room.

Floor Standing Unit

Floor Standing Unit

Powerful and stylish air conditioner ideal for modern interiors

Features
Inquiry To Buy
Stylish Design

Stylish Design

Floor standing air conditioner is an ideal solution for modern interiors in your home or office

Quick Response

Floor standing unit can reach at a set temperature in a shorter period of time while providing powerful cooling.
Meanwhile, the Power Heating function offers the optimal airflow angle, guaranteeing a faster heating performance.

Powerful Airflow

With powerful air speed and volume, the airflow can reach up to 20 meters.
This allows fresh and comfortable cooling much sooner.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

 

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size
Catalog
 0224_Egypt SCAC catalog Fin.pdf
extension : 18,950K

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 