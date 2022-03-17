1. Repair Cost Reduction: Save repair costs up to 30% compared to general A/S field.

2. Repair time reduction: Remote diagnostics improves service processing speed, enabling service even during the high season.

3. Failure rate decline: Real-time failure notice and pre-check to reduce or prevent the failure occurrence.

4. Prevention of breakdowns that could be costly to your business.

5. Increased performance of the system.

6. Immediate availability of spare parts.

7. Professional and expert Service teams.

8. Rapid service, quick response time and direct mobility service: HVAC system installed in the customer site is connected to the cloud server through the internet to aggregate the operation status and data pertaining to the equipment. We offer customer guidance and then direct mobility service and site visit within 24 hours.

9. Dedicated 12/7 days call center support for all customers through the hotline 19960..

10. National network service coverage all over Egypt.

It’s worth mentioning that a variety of maintenance services are available depending on your budget. Don’t hesitate to contact us to discuss options tailored for your business.