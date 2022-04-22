Also tested was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system offering better thermal efficiency thanks to the implementation of plate-type heat exchanger. LG’s solution also reduces energy consumption by adjusting the volume of water used.





The air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller also leverages advanced inverter technology to achieve a high level of efficiency. Its compactly designed unit delivers an impressive performance without taking up as much space as other models in its class.



Receiving the AHRI Performance Award for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the quality, performance and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution. With innovations in the HVAC industry, LG continues to strengthen its position and reputation around the world.