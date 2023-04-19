LG Recognized With AHRI Performance Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

One of the LG products evaluated for the AHRI Performance Award, the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit employs the company’s proprietary Ultimate Inverter Compressor to deliver a strong, energy efficient performance. Popular with customers worldwide, especially those in Northern Hemisphere countries where winters can be particularly cold, LG’s flagship VRF system is able to provide dependable heating operation in temperatures as low as negative 30 degrees Celsius (negative 22 degrees Fahrenheit).



Also tested was the air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller, which leverages LG’s advanced inverter technology to obtain a high level of operational efficiency. In addition to impressive performance, the chiller has a compact design that takes up less space than other models in its class, affording customers greater installation flexibility.



Earning the award for the first time, LG’s ERV solution replaces still and stagnant indoor air with clean filtered air from outside and is equipped with a heat exchanger that significantly decreases hot air loss while also helping to reduce heating and cooling costs. Moreover, when connected with a system air conditioner, it manages energy consumption and indoor air quality to ensure optimal comfort and efficient operation.



“LG has now been recognized by AHRI for six years in a row – a significant achievement that reflects the quality, performance and reliability of LG HVAC solutions,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to strengthen our position in the global HVAC market by delivering highly effective and energy efficient solutions for commercial and residential use.”