We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Egypt CAC Seminar 2026: Driving the Future of Commercial Air Conditioning Solutions
LG Egypt Team successfully hosted its Commercial Air Conditioning (CAC) Seminar 2026, bringing together consulting engineers, HVAC designers, contractors, and industry professionals to discuss the latest innovations in commercial cooling technologies and their applications in the Egyptian market.
The seminar focused on energy efficiency, reliability, sustainability, and localized solutions, while encouraging open technical discussions between LG experts and leading consultants.
Understanding the Future of Commercial HVAC
The event began with an overview of global HVAC trends and the continuous evolution of commercial cooling technologies. LG highlighted how increasing energy costs, environmental regulations, and smart building requirements are shaping the future of HVAC systems.
Participants were introduced to LG’s comprehensive commercial HVAC portfolio, covering:
- Multi V VRF Systems
- Chiller Solutions
- Air Handling Units (AHUs)
- Package Units
- Residential & Commercial Split Systems (SAC)
The objective was clear: deliver high-efficiency solutions that meet the diverse needs of modern buildings across Egypt.
LG Multi V 5 VRF Solutions
A major part of the seminar focused on the LG Multi V 5 VRF system, showcasing the technologies that differentiate it in today’s market.
Key innovations included:
- High energy efficiency for reduced operating costs
- Large-capacity outdoor units for greater design flexibility
- Ultimate Inverter Compressor with HiPOR™ technology
- Dual Sensing Control for improved comfort and efficiency
- Ocean Black Fin™ corrosion protection
These innovations are designed to maximize system reliability while minimizing lifecycle costs.
Technical Discussions with Consultants
The seminar featured an engaging Q&A session where consultants raised practical engineering questions.
Noise Performance
Participants discussed both indoor and outdoor unit noise levels, emphasizing the importance of quiet operation in hotels, hospitals, offices, and premium residential developments.
Heat Recovery Technology
LG engineers explained how Heat Recovery systems:
- Simultaneously provides cooling and heating
- Transfer waste heat between indoor zones
- Significantly reduce overall energy consumption
Real-world applications and customer benefits were also reviewed.
Intelligent Oil Management
One of the most technical discussions centered around LG’s oil management strategy.
Unlike traditional VRF systems that perform oil recovery at fixed intervals, LG’s intelligent control system continuously monitors oil levels and only initiates recovery when required.
Benefits include:
- Improved efficiency
- Reduced unnecessary interruptions
- Better long-term compressor reliability
Ocean Black Fin™ Technology
Consultants also discussed corrosion protection for coastal applications.
LG explained that:
- Ocean Black Fin™ is available for enhanced durability.
- The protective coating is applied to critical heat exchanger components rather than the entire outdoor casing.
Successful installations including Casino Al Shatby (Multi V), demonstrate excellent long-term performance in harsh coastal environments.
LG HVAC Design Software
Another topic of interest was LG’s design software.
The discussion covered:
- Software availability
- Licensing process
- Ease of Learning
- Technical support
- Training resources available for consultants and designers
Package Unit Solutions
LG also presented its package unit lineup, highlighting its strong reputation for reliability within the Egyptian market.
Several discussion points emerged:
- Current cooling capacities are suitable for many applications, although consultants expressed interest in higher-capacity models for large-scale projects.
- Fresh air capability remains limited to approximately 10–15%, meaning projects with higher ventilation requirements typically require an Air Handling Unit (AHU).
- Performance testing, certifications, and compliance with international standards were also reviewed.
Comprehensive Chiller Portfolio
One of the seminar’s highlights was the introduction of LG’s complete chiller portfolio.
The lineup includes:
- Scroll Chillers
- Air-Cooled Screw Chillers
- Water-Cooled Screw Chillers
- Centrifugal Chillers
- Absorption Chillers
- AHUs and FCUs
This wide product range enables LG to support projects ranging from commercial buildings to industrial facilities.
Chiller Technology Highlights
The seminar emphasized several competitive advantages of LG chillers:
- Cooling capacities reaching up to 6,000 TR
- User-friendly HMI Touch Controller
- Low operating noise
- Compact installation footprint
- Ocean Black Fin™ technology for corrosion resistance
- TÜV-certified quality and safety
- Korean-manufactured oil-free magnetic bearing chillers for superior efficiency and reduced maintenance
These features position LG as a strong competitor for demanding commercial projects.
Air Handling Units (AHUs)
The discussion also addressed the AHU market in Egypt.
LG acknowledged that while it manufactures high-quality AHUs globally, the Egyptian market is highly competitive due to strong local manufacturers.
To better serve customers, LG has partnered with EGAT for local AHU manufacturing.
This partnership offers:
- Manufacturing under LG engineering specifications
- LG quality standards and supervision
- Competitive local pricing
- Full LG warranty support
Consultants also asked about establishing an LG manufacturing facility in Egypt. LG explained that such investments require detailed market and business evaluations, while noting that local manufacturing remains a potential future opportunity.
Residential & Commercial Split Air Conditioning (SAC)
The seminar concluded with LG’s residential and light commercial air conditioning solutions.
Highlights included:
- Complete range of split air conditioning systems
- High SEER ratings for improved energy efficiency
- Low indoor noise levels
- Competitive inverter solutions
LG also introduced the Hero Series, a locally manufactured On/Off split AC designed specifically for the Egyptian market, offering competitive pricing while maintaining LG quality standards.
Consultants were positively surprised by the pricing of selected models, reinforcing LG’s growing competitiveness in the local market.
Strengthening Partnerships Through Knowledge Sharing
Beyond showcasing products, the LG Egypt CAC Seminar 2026 served as a platform for meaningful technical dialogue between LG experts and consulting engineers.
The open discussions on VRF systems, chillers, package units, AHUs, and split air conditioning solutions demonstrated LG’s commitment to delivering practical, energy-efficient, and market-focused HVAC technologies.
As Egypt’s commercial construction sector continues to expand, events like the LG Egypt CAC Seminar play an essential role in strengthening industry partnerships, sharing technical expertise, and supporting the adoption of innovative HVAC solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.