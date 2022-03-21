IAQ Beyond the Pandemic

Like most HVAC companies, we’ve also been focusing on indoor air quality management for dealing with the issue of removing fine dust from indoor air. However, since the start of the pandemic, we’ve increased the amount of attention we give to the health and hygiene of building occupants while our focus has shifted to technology that manages indoor air pollutants, including harmful gases, and we’ve strengthened measures to deal with infectious viruses and bacteria.



In order to get rid of airborne viruses from the air, we have advanced the development of HEPA filters, high-rated MERV filters and high-efficiency electrostatic filters and actively implemented them in our solutions such as DOAS, AHU, ventilation devices, indoor HVAC units and air purifiers.



Since HEPA filters are effective at removing at least 99.97% of airborne viruses*, they are an important factor in removing viruses from the air. These filters have been certified to remove ultra-fine dust of PM1.0 and PM2.5 and are already being widely implemented in schools, houses and multi-use facilities. Because influenza virus particles are approximately 60-200nm and typically spread in droplets a few microns in size, they are effectively filtered with air purifiers and these purifiers are already being certified by several certification organizations**. ASHRAE (April, 2020) and REHVA (March, 2020) also advised that air purifiers with HEPA filters helped to reduce the concentration of infectious aerosols in the air.



*The fine dust reduction performance of the air filter was tested by IBR by disposing Thermally Generated PAO Oil Aerosol, 0.3µm mass mean diameter, and the result was 99.97% reduction of fine dust. (the test was based on the IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters). The results may vary depending on the environment.



**The airborne virus removal performance was tested by Hongkong university of science and technology by spraying E.coli and Bacteriophage in a chamber of 9.84ft*8.2ft*8.2ft (W*D*H) and kept the appliance (Model number PS-P809CB, PS-V219CS, PS-V219CG) running for twenty (20) minutes, and the result was 99% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.