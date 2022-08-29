We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Egypt has established LG academy in 2019 with the vision of leading and enhancing HVAC and air solution business in Egypt by strengthening and improving HVAC engineers’ skills through customized trainings, on-hand practice and technical support. This August, LG Academy announces breaking the record again by exceeding 100 workshops in just 8 months, which reflects the growth rate of HVAC market in Egypt.
As a global player in HVAC market in Egypt, LG has emerged to be a total solution provider and advocated to improve the HVAC market in Egypt by promoting and enhancing skills and talents in the industry.
Through the academy’s product workshops and training programs, LG ensures sufficient in-depth knowledge and hands on experience required to lead the HVAC industry and in order to achieve remarkable results, our partners support is highly anticipated and appreciated.
“Our promise is to introduce exceptional opportunities for all consultants, architects, interior designers and HVAC engineers” Said Mr. Ahmed Yehya, LG Academy Manager, “ to introduce products and solutions with hands-on practical experience on technology, installation, commissioning, solutions, and after-sale service. “
Practicing is a crucial aspect for enhancing skills, therefore a fully operational practice room is established, where individuals get in action with actual field work (Related to installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting), under the supervision and guidance of academy trainers.
Billy Kim, LG Managing Director added “LG Air Solution academy integrates day to day practical operations with digitalized and eco-conscious air solutions by LG to help Consultants and Engineers thrive in a rapidly changing business environment”
LG Business Solutions Showroom for Air Solutions and Commercial display ideas:
A further and clearer look to the world of latest technology introductions by LG Electronics. The Business solutions showroom displays various LG HVAC and commercial display products based on the concepts of vertical application, while witnessing how innovations by LG exceeds the ordinary scope of market, thus inventing new aspect of HVAC application through LG advanced technology.