As a global player in HVAC market in Egypt, LG has emerged to be a total solution provider and advocated to improve the HVAC market in Egypt by promoting and enhancing skills and talents in the industry.





Through the academy’s product workshops and training programs, LG ensures sufficient in-depth knowledge and hands on experience required to lead the HVAC industry and in order to achieve remarkable results, our partners support is highly anticipated and appreciated.



“Our promise is to introduce exceptional opportunities for all consultants, architects, interior designers and HVAC engineers” Said Mr. Ahmed Yehya, LG Academy Manager, “ to introduce products and solutions with hands-on practical experience on technology, installation, commissioning, solutions, and after-sale service. “



Practicing is a crucial aspect for enhancing skills, therefore a fully operational practice room is established, where individuals get in action with actual field work (Related to installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting), under the supervision and guidance of academy trainers.



Billy Kim, LG Managing Director added “LG Air Solution academy integrates day to day practical operations with digitalized and eco-conscious air solutions by LG to help Consultants and Engineers thrive in a rapidly changing business environment”