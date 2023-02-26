LG Egypt extends commercial AC range by Lunching New LG concealed Pro and Floor Stand

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Business Solutions Egypt held a New dealers convention event at Sahl Hashish Hurghada, in which LG announced the launch of new models of Single CAC products concealed duct and Floor stand. Like other LG products, they represent LG’s advanced quality, latest technology and inverter energy saving features and ambitious plans for these new models in the market were shared during Event.
DSC08680-D
●LG new AC products operate continuously in wide temperatures and voltage ranges up to 54 degrees, and feature LG Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor operates optimally depending on the load, which leads to maximum energy saving. It’s also Possible to provide comfort and save even more energy with Dual Sensing (Temperature + Humidity) feature.
●The air volume rate can be controlled automatically according to the external static pressure through setting the Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control Function via the wired remote controller.
●Possible to control air conditioners using smart Android or iOS based smartphones by using LG ThinQ App, which allows you to control the temperature even when you are not around.
●LG Concealed duct has Auto Dry Function to prevent the growth of bacteria.
●The New LG Floor Standing Unit can blow both cooled and heated air into a space as far as 20m away as quick as never before.
DSC08717-D
DSC08737-D
“We consider our B2B products as solutions catering to different vertical business needs and we aim to be a trustworthy partner from the stage of system engineering to installation and maintenance.” Said Billy Kim, Managing Director LG Egypt, during his opening speech during event.
DSC08815-D
DSC08850-D
Mr. Billy expressed his deep rooted trust in Egyptian market and ambitious expectations for further growth in the upcoming phase based committed relationship with LG wide network of partners in Egyptian market.
DSC08875-D