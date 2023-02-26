LG Egypt extends commercial AC range by Lunching New LG concealed Pro and Floor Stand

●LG new AC products operate continuously in wide temperatures and voltage ranges up to 54 degrees, and feature LG Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor operates optimally depending on the load, which leads to maximum energy saving. It’s also Possible to provide comfort and save even more energy with Dual Sensing (Temperature + Humidity) feature.



●The air volume rate can be controlled automatically according to the external static pressure through setting the Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control Function via the wired remote controller.



●Possible to control air conditioners using smart Android or iOS based smartphones by using LG ThinQ App, which allows you to control the temperature even when you are not around.



●LG Concealed duct has Auto Dry Function to prevent the growth of bacteria.



●The New LG Floor Standing Unit can blow both cooled and heated air into a space as far as 20m away as quick as never before.