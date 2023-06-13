Ahmed Yehia, LG Academy Manager, said: “We promise to provide exceptional opportunities for all attending students and air conditioning engineers, through practical training in the field of air solutions, installation, and after-sales service.”



Practical workshops are an important aspect of enhancing skills in this field, so a fully functional Practice Room has been set up, where individuals engage in actual work (related to installation and troubleshooting), under the supervision and guidance of Academy instructors.



“LG Air Solution Academy integrates daily hands-on practice with LG's advanced, eco-friendly air solutions to help students and engineers thrive in a rapidly changing work environment,” added Billy Kim, General Manager, LG Egypt.



Al-Saeed Abu El-Maaty, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development at Emdad, added: “This initiative stemmed from our great belief in the role of institutions and companies in supporting the engineering education process for Egyptian university students and contributing to presenting qualified generations to the labor market who are aware of the latest technologies in the engineering fields from Major international companies such as.



If you are interested in attending the workshops at the LG Academy, please register your details in the following link: https://b2bmkt.lge.com/LGAcademyEgypt