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Innovation in smart living has reached a new milestone. At Marriott Residence Heliopolis, a groundbreaking achievement has been realized, marking not only a first for Egypt, but a global “first” in HVAC innovation.
For the first time ever, a prepaid billing system has been fully integrated with the advanced LG Multi V (VRF) solution in a multi-tenant residential environment.
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Breaking New Ground in Residential Luxury
Modern residential living demands more than just comfort, it requires control, transparency, and efficiency.
In multi-tenant buildings, managing HVAC systems has always been complex. Property managers face a critical challenge:
How can each resident have full control over their cooling and heating while ensuring exact, fair, and automated billing?
While prepaid systems are common in utilities like electricity and water, integrating such a system with VRF technology has long been considered impractical due to its complex communication protocols.
Until now.
Why This Project Is a Global First
This project is the first successful global implementation of a prepaid system integrated with an LG Multi V VRF solution, enabling:
Real-Time Consumption Tracking
Residents can check their exact energy usage at the indoor unit level, bringing full transparency to their consumption.
Seamless Credit Management
The system automatically manages credit. When a balance is depleted, communication with outdoor units ensures that service is restricted only to the specific apartment—until credit is recharged.
Enhanced Energy Efficiency
By giving residents direct control over their usage, the system naturally encourages energy-saving behavior—reducing the building’s overall carbon footprint.
Technology Behind Innovation
This achievement is powered by the seamless integration of advanced LG HVAC technology with a customized smart control ecosystem:
- LG Multi V System
Delivers high-performance, energy-efficient cooling and heating.
- Smart Metering Technology
Calculates individual consumption based on refrigerant flow and operational data from each indoor unit.
- Prepaid Management Platform
Provides a user-friendly interface for both residents and property management, enabling a “pay-as-you-go” experience like mobile services.
- BMS Integration via BACnet Protocol
Ensures compatibility with broader building management systems for centralized control and monitoring.
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Addressing Customer Needs
The project was designed to directly solve key customer challenges:
- Delivering optimal HVAC design from the initial stages
- Providing a prepaid system tailored for multi-tenant applications.
- Ensuring compatibility with third-party control systems
- Maintaining system operation even during tenant power failures
- Allowing full control over each indoor unit by building management
- Integrating Air Handling Units (AHU) for proper ventilation
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Overcoming Project Challenges
Challenge 1: Individual Billing in a Shared System
Creating a group billing system capable of tracking and charging each tenant individually.
Solution:
- Implemented PDI, MPM, and AC Smart 5 systems.
- Integrated a third-party mobile application developed using an iRidium server with BACnet protocol.
- Validated the solution through simulation at LG’s practice facility.
Challenge 2: Ventilation System Design (AHU)
Designing an efficient ventilation system suitable for residential apartments.
Solution:
- Utilized high-capacity EEV kits (up to 60 HP)
- Implemented supply communication kits for full fresh air ventilation.
Competitive Edge
During the project, competitors claimed that prepaid systems could not be applied to VRF solutions.
This project proved otherwise.
Additionally, LG’s EEV kit design offers higher capacity, reducing the number of required outdoor units and simplifying system architecture.
The Result
- Successfully delivered the world’s first prepaid billing system for LG Multi V 5
- Established collaboration with one of the world’s leading hospitality brands, Marriott.
- Created a fully integrated solution combining LG systems, BMS, and a mobile application.
A New Standard for Urban Living
This project sets a new benchmark for smart residential developments worldwide.
At Marriott Residence Heliopolis, luxury now goes together with accountability:
- Residents pay only for what they use.
- Property managers eliminate billing disputes.
- Energy consumption becomes transparent and optimized.
This is more than an HVAC solution, it is a transformation in how modern buildings operate.
As innovation continues, this milestone is just the beginning of smarter, more sustainable urban living.
Stay tuned for what comes next.