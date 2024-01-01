About Cookies on This Site

Absorption Heat Pump

LG Absorption Heat Pump is a highly efficient and economical system that supplies hot water with the temperature up to 80℃ by using 70-80% of the unused energy, such as waste heat source.

It is a system that supplies high temperature water up to 80℃ by using 70-80% of unused energy such as waste heat source, river water and ground water discharged from power plants and sewage treatment plants. It can save energy economically because it draws low temperature heat energy to high temperature heat energy with small amount of energy.

This system produces medium-temperature energy by using operating high-temperature energy and low-temperature waste heat energy. It is an economic option as it reduces the heating amount by absorbing heat from the low temperature heat sources to be utilized in mid-temperature.

This system produces high-temperature and low-temperature energy by using waste heat energy of medium temperature. When the heat is supplied at the mid-temperature, it is converted into high temperature and low temperature, which is a very useful method for recovering industrial waste heat.

The absorption control concentration is calculated by the crystal control protection logic built in the controller, and the prevention control is executed when the concentration rises above the set value. With automatic control, it prevents pre-absorption of liquid crystals and calculates the time from power failure to complete revocery through the independent timer.

Superior Installation Convenience

3 Parts Partition enables easy installation at narrow places such as remodeling & renovation sites.

Easy Pipe Cleaning

When cleaning the piping, only the water box cover can be opened without disconnecting the piping.

Digital Pressure Check

Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

