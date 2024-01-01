About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

LG Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the ice produced overnight.

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Features Line Up
Features
Inquiry To Buy

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage System is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the frozen ice produced over the night. This can be combined with air-cooled inverter scroll chiller to form an optimal system.

Easy and Efficient Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

It operates the freezer at night time, freezes the ice, stores it in the heat storage tank, and dissolves it during the daytime to provide cooling to the building. Because it uses low-cost night-time power, operation cost is reduced, and it can easily cope with power load problem in summer.

Twin All Inverter Compressor

Twin All Inverter Compressor allows wide operation range of 15Hz up to 120Hz.

HiPOR™ Applied

HiPOR™ technology boosts compressor efficiency by directly returning oil into the compressor.

Improved Heating Performance

Vapor Injection technology enables efficient heating operation by controlling the optimum refrigerant flow rate even if the outdoor temperature is low.

Modular Design

Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.

Stable Control

Inverter control technology enables stable control of outflow water temperature.

Eco-friendly Refrigerant

R410A is a highly efficient eco-friendly refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential.

Remote control function up to 500m

It is possible to install the HMI controller separately and control the chiller in the control room.

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

LEARN MORE

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller Line Up

* Ice Thermal Storage type can be manufactured only on special orders.

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn More
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 