Water-Cooled Screw Heat Pump
LG Water-cooled Screw Heat Pump is a highly efficient and economical system that supplies hot water with the temperature up to 80℃ by using 70-80% of unused energy.
Applicable for Various Sites
Hot water production is possible at various sites such as industrial site and sewage treatment plant. Specialized solution is provided to offer stable and efficient operation even under harsh conditions.
High Efficiency Load Evaporator
By applying gravity type refrigerant distribution system, reliable operation is provided, and evaporation efficiency is improved by optimizing arrangement of eliminator and evaporator tube.
Oil Recovery System
The oil supplied during the high-speed rotation of the compressor is recovered through a three-stage separation system. When refrigerant is moved, it prevents impurities from entering and improves cooling efficiency. By continuously supplying and recovering oil, oil shortage can be prevented.
Noise Reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.