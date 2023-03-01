Technology Brings Energy Savings: Galala University

Building close-knit and long-term relationships with local installers is a key aspect of LG’s business model to the secure confidence of its customers and partners. During the installation phase of the project, LG provided comprehensive support with weekly project status reports and quality assurance to ensure each requirement was met.



In addition, to support throughout system installation, LG provides after-sales service directly after project completion. LG engineers visited Galala University periodically once the system was installed to be sure all system components were installed properly and the overall system was operating efficiently.



LG was able to gain the trust of project administrators based on its long history of successful large-scale HVAC system implementation. Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Egypt, commented about the success of this project saying, ‘With our long expertise in such world-class projects, LG’s Business Solutions successfully met the large-scale construction pace of Galala University making us the partner of choice for all project phases.’ The Galala University project was also completed successfully across all 28 buildings on campus and helped the university meet its goals of effective climate control with efficient energy savings.



LG is proud of its work on this project and looks forward to a continued relationship with the customer and project partners. Hossam El-Din Mansour, LG Commercial AC Executive Director, expressed LG’s commitment to ‘extending our support to all country sectors by providing latest Korean technologies and solutions that help in saving energy and protecting the environment.’